Calls Mount for UFC to Cut Ties With Sedriques Dumas After Submission Loss at Vegas 110

Sedrique Dumas has had a rough go at it lately. UFC Vegas 110 was supposed to be his comeback into the winning column; instead he found himself adding a loss to his 0-1 (1 NC) in his last three. His opponent, Donte Johnson, made a strong impression in his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 110, securing a second-round submission victory over Dumas at the UFC Apex. Fresh off his Contender Series appearance in August, Johnson dropped to middleweight for his Octagon debut, and it massively paid off. But for Dumas? Things aren’t looking good.

In the second round, Johnson picked up the pace and started pressuring Dumas more aggressively. As the two scrambled during a grappling exchange, Dumas attempted to control Johnson’s head but left his neck exposed. Johnson quickly seized the opening, locking in a tight guillotine choke. What followed attracted criticism from former UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier claims Dumas was ready to quit

Sedriques Dumas raised his right hand as if ready to submit even before the choke was fully applied. Seconds later, Dumas was forced to tap at 1:25 of Round 2, giving Donte Johnson a statement victory to open his UFC career. Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier wasn’t happy about the performance, calling out ‘The Reaper’ for giving up early.

“Dumas is going to tap already,” Cormier said, watching the middleweight’s hand go up. “Dumas was waiting for him to put the submission in just to tap,” he added after the fight finished. “His hand was ready to tap before it was even in… His hand was up instead of fighting his hands [on the choke… Gotta fight the hand.”

The Team Remedy BJJ & MMA fighter is still searching for his first win of 2025, following a loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk earlier in the year and a draw against Zachary Reese in September. After his latest loss, MMA content creator Kevin asked his followers, “Did We Just Watch Sedriques Dumas’ Final UFC Fight?”

His poor performance, coupled with his struggles outside the Octagon, has led many fans to call for the promotion to cut ties with ‘The Reaper.’

Sedriques Dumas is heading to Bellator, says fan

Dumas failed to impress fans yet again, and it appears the public is nearly done with him. One user commented, “100% going to Bellator.” The tongue-in-cheek joke showcases a lack of confidence in Dumas’ ability, given Bellator is a now-defunct competitor to the UFC that has been taken over by the PFL.

Another user hoped the UFC kicks him out, but also hoped Dumas could turn his life around, given his history of running into trouble with the law. The user wrote, “I hope so, but I also hope he f—ks off and manages to turn his life around.” Prior to his UFC Noche appearance this year, Dumas spoke about how he had only $13 in his account, due to all money spent on legal proceedings.

Someone else was far from impressed with Dumas and even loathed the entire card. The user commented, “We didn’t watch anything. Not entertaining this dogs—t card.” But Steve Garcia vs. David Onama is a decent fight.

Meanwhile, this user was optimistic about Dumas’ chances. The user wrote, “Nah, he will be back. The title run starts next fight.” However, two losses and a no-contest in three fights haven’t ended well for fighters.

The next user wasn’t as optimistic, though. The user felt, “Probably his final MMA fight. He is so f—ing s—t.” Let’s see if the UFC agrees with the user.

Having said that, it appears Donte Johnson found success in his UFC debut, but it turned out to be a nightmare for Sedriques Dumas, at least after people started calling for his cut. But what do you think? Should Dumas be removed?