Calls Mount to Fire All Journalists as Dana White Leads the Rally After “Boring” UFC 317 Press Conference

The UFC 317 press conference was supposed to hype up International Fight Week. Instead, it ended with Dana White handing out sarcastic awards and fans demanding pink slips for journalists. So, what happened?

It all kicked off when a reporter stood up and asked Ilia Topuria a long, rambling question. The setup? Topuria had beaten Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway and was about to face another legend in Charles Oliveira. Then came the punchline, “You think that Dana is going to be mad at you coz you’re going to be just kicking out legends?”

Before Topuria could react, Dana White cut in with, “Are you asking me if I will be mad if he…” he started, but was quickly interrupted by the reporter again. That’s when the UFC boss lost it as he reacted with, “Sir, congratulations. You win the weirdest question of all time, congratulations.”

However, the exchange wasn’t the only awkward interaction at the press conference. Topuria refused to entertain a question about Islam Makhachev. Renato Moicano lashed out at a journalist with a fiery, “What the f—- you say, my brother?” And flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja didn’t hold back either, calling the UFC rankings “bulls—”

Yet, this isn’t the first time Dana White has unloaded on the media. Back in December 2022, he famously joined Paddy Pimblett in trashing MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. During their joint podcast appearance, Pimblett accused Helwani of profiting off fighters and slammed his credibility. The UFC head honcho’s response? “This is the best podcast I’ve ever been on!”

Fast-forward to February 2025, and White’s war on media had reached Australian shores. After two local headlines took jabs at both him and Sean Strickland, White didn’t hold back. Speaking at the UFC 312 post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO stated, “I’m a big believer in free speech. It probably seems worse when you come here because your media are such weak human beings. I thought we had weak media. You guys win hands down.” And after the disaster that was UFC 317’s presser, it seems many fans are ready to join his corner as we take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans blast “journalists” as the UFC 317 press conference leaves Dana White shaking his head

One fan wrote, “Bro who are these journalists? This is what happens when you kick out the dudes who are actually good at their job.” The comment echoed a larger concern: Where are the real MMA reporters? The kind who ask tough yet still relevant questions? Many fans feel the sport is losing its quality media voices, leaving behind only confusion and cringeworthy moments.

Another fan declared, “My god, fire all these journalists, we can’t take it anymore. Uninteresting and repetitive questions.” And they may have a point. Questions about legacy and fear of God can only go so far when fighters are already trying to sell fights with intensity. What do you think?

Some fans took it a step further and wrote, “Probably the worst press conference questions in recent UFC history.” This wasn’t just criticism, it was an indictment. UFC fans have witnessed countless media days over the years, but few drew such collective groans. As such, it isn’t surprising that even Dana White had lashed out at the bizarre question he was asked at the UFC 317 press conference.

Another fan joked, “My 9-year-old son was asking better questions about this upcoming card than these ‘journalists.’” The humor didn’t hide the truth. Many fans believed that a casual viewer or even a child could do a better job. The sentiment? If you’re going to hold a mic at a UFC press conference, make the most of the moment and not just throw out the same tired, old questions that are seemingly becoming a mainstay whenever the fighters take the stage.

One final reaction summed it all up perfectly as the fan wrote, “Insanely boring presser, zero interaction between fighters and the most braindead questions ever.” That absence of back-and-forth, the very thing that makes UFC pressers must-see TV, was nowhere to be found. Remember the days when Conor McGregor would even hype up the press conferences before his fights? Or Colby Covington’s controversial yet headline-grabbing remarks about his opponents? But instead of fiery trash talk or genuine insight, fans got awkward silences and scattered rants at UFC 317.

In the end, UFC 317’s press conference didn’t just fall flat; it sparked a full-blown revolt. Fans weren’t just disappointed; they were outraged, calling out journalists for dull questions and wasted opportunities. Dana White may have delivered the knockout blow with his “weirdest question of all time” jab, but the crowd had already turned. UFC pressers were once explosive, unpredictable, and unforgettable. Now, fans are left wondering, will we see a change anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below