Calls Mount To Fire Ben Askren’s Teammate After Devastating Loss at UFC 319

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren had a long battle with pneumonia, but now he’s in better condition. But when it comes to his former teammate, Gerald Meerschaert, things are looking bad. The middleweight fighter recently suffered his 20th career loss, and third in a row in the UFC, and guess what? Fans don’t really want to see him in the UFC anymore.

Gerald Meerschaert’s 2025 has panned out in the least expected way, as he lost both of his matches this year. Overall, the Wisconsin native is on a 3-fight losing skid, with UFC 319 being the most recent one. ‘GM3’ recently spoke about being inspired by Ben Askren, who came out on the winning side of a life-threatening medical battle. However, the inspiration wasn’t enough to help him earn a win against Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Well, Ben Askren’s teammate could not take the fight to the full duration of a 3-rounder against Michal Oleksiejczuk. The fight ended at three minutes and three seconds, as the Polish star knocked Gerald Meerschaert out in the first round. Oleksiejczuk landed a hard left hand, which made way for him to rain down on Askren’s teammate with a barrage of strikes before the referee stopped the fight.

Understandably, the fans did not like the performance Gerald Meerschaert put on at UFC 319. And guess what? Some fans believe it may be time for him to get cut from the promotion. Here’s what they had to say.

Fans want Ben Askren’s teammate out of the UFC

Yes, the fans were fuming as Gerald Meerschaert lost in the very first round of his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk, who knocked him out. Having fought in the UFC for so many years, some fans actually did not realize that he was still contracted with the UFC. On that note, a fan said, “I couldn’t believe the scrub Gerald Meerschaert was still in the UFC. Brutal example of UFC talent on a PPV prelim.”



Furthermore, fans were relentless in letting Ben Askren’s former teammate know that his recent performance did not excite them even one bit. They claimed that putting one’s money on Meerschaert will always result in one losing money. “Gerald Meerschaert on the short list of never to be bet on again. F—ing pants performance and deserved to be knocked out,” a fan said in that regard. With a lackluster performance at UFC 319, fans are starting to believe that the end of the road is near for the Wisconsin native. “Thanks for your service Gerald Meerschaert but you gotta go,” a user wrote on X.

A couple of fans had some mean things to say about Gerald Meerschaert, claiming that he’s probably the most unimpressive fighter on the entire UFC roster, as one of them wrote, “Im done chasing a GM3 sub. Gerald Meerschaert sucks. Shooting naked takedowns from a mile away and no head movement. Retire please,” another wrote, “Gerald Meerschaert is the worst fighter to ever have any type of success in MMA. Legit looks like he’s never stepped in a gym in half his fights.” It seems like no one wants to witness another one of Ben Askren’s teammates’ fights.

Some fans also noted that Gerald Meerschaert’s performance seemed uninspiring. They claim that he looked like he was happy to be in the UFC, as he failed to impress them with his performance. “Gerald Meerschaert looked like he won a raffle to fight in the ufc. Dreadful, dreadful fighter that will be cut tonight. If not he’s going to be a cabbage very, very soon,” a fan wrote in that regard.

Well, what do you make of Gerald Meerschaert’s performance at UFC 319? Drop your comments below.