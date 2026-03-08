Lately, every UFC event brings fresh criticism for a referee. At UFC Houston, for instance, Jacob Montalvo faced backlash for his officiating. And earlier this year at UFC Mexico, fans questioned Herb Dean’s decision to stop the fight between Douglas Silva de Andrade and Javier Reyes just a second before the final bell. With UFC 326, the trend appears to continue, as the veteran referee has once again come under fire.

“Dude, we’ve gotta fire Herb Dean. He let Tobias eat like 6 shots because he wasn’t intervening after the low blow with any level of commitment. Inexcusably bad refereeing,” wrote Jed Meshew, writer at MMA Fighting, on X.

He was soon joined by Damon Martin, senior reporter at MMA Fighting, who dragged Dan Miragliotta into the conversation as well.

“Dan Miragliotta still has a job. That’s all you need to know about referee standards in combat sports,” Martin wrote, responding to Meshew.

Diyar Nurgozhay and Rafael Tobias squared off for a light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the first round of the fight, Nurgozhay threw a combination while closing the distance. One of his punches landed accidentally low on Tobias. This was deemed unintentional by referee Herb Dean.

However, before Dean could stop it, Nurgozhay had landed several more shots on Tobias, which is the root of the criticism against the referee. In the end, Nurgozhay won the fight via unanimous decision, with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28. With the win, Nurgozhay has successfully bounced back from his two back-to-back losses in 2025.

Meanwhile, Rafael Tobias lost his debut fight in the UFC after entering the promotion having won Dana White’s Contender Series in September last year. Anyway, when fans discovered Meshew and Martin’s posts on X, they quickly joined them to criticize Herb Dean.

Problems for Herb Dean pile up

Fans didn’t hesitate to express their frustration. “And he’s still somehow the only referee that gets cheered before each fight,” one user wrote about Dean. The veteran referee has been working for the promotion since 2004, so he has become somewhat of a celebrity in his own regard.

Someone else criticized Dean for making further mistakes during the fight. The user posted: “And didn’t even put them back in position.” However, the referee doesn’t have to put them back in position after an accidental low blow.

Still, people weren’t convinced. “He needs to go too,” another user chimed in. Miragliotta faced heavy backlash because of his role in UFC Vancouver in October 2025.

Even the next user wasn’t happy about Dan Miragliotta. The user posted: “Dan is too fat and old to be in there.” Miragliotta faced backlash again for his work at UFC Vegas 113 in February this year.

Meanwhile, this user felt Herb Dean would face zero consequences. “‘He’s the best in the biz’ – Joe Rogan immediately after,” the user mocked. UFC colour commentator Joe Rogan has not only praised Dean, but he has also featured him on his podcast.

That being said, horrible officiating in UFC fights continues, at least according to fans and experts. But what did you think of Dean’s stoppage? Does he deserve the criticism?