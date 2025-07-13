Calls Mount to Fire Laura Sanko as Fans Fume Over UFC Nashville Live Commentary

UFC Nashville may not have a stacked card, but the fans got to witness the return of heartthrob Laura Sanko on the commentary desk. Joining Daniel Cormier and Brendan Fitzgerald, the 42-year-old delivered her commentary chops, but there seems to be an issue. The fans didn’t seem impressed with Sanko and demanded that Dana White replace her with someone else.

“Laura sanko sucks. Get her off the air,” said one fan on Twitter, as another fan stated went a little overboard, saying, “Laura sanko is annoying tell that b—h to shut up.” A lot of people appeared to be rooting for her to become a staple in the commentary team. However, they claim that Laura Sanko’s work at UFC Nashville wasn’t up to the mark. “I want Laura Sanko to be great behind the commentating desk, I really do. But that’s not tonight.”

via Imago February 3, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – February 3: Laura Sanko meets with the press to discuss her new role at the UFC at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Lewis Vs Spivac on February 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20230203_zsa_p175_112 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Not only did her commentary work draw some negative reactions, but Laura Sanko’s tendencies to get one up on Daniel Cormier also had fans rallying against her. “[Sanko] You try way too hard to show your knowledge. Its not a competition with Cormier. This is why fans don’t like female announcers. You don’t have to one up every comment,” a fan added.

AD

Well, what do you think about Laura Sanko’s commentary work? Let us know in the comments down below.

(This is a developing story)