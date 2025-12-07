Calls Mount to Fire MMA Referee After Late Stoppage During UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 Prelims Fight

The UFC 323 prelims were already chaotic, but not for the reasons fans usually celebrate. What unfolded in the lightweight clash between Terrance McKinney and Chris Duncan turned into one of those moments where the action inside the cage took a backseat to the decision-making outside it. By the time the fight ended, the conversation had shifted sharply away from Duncan’s comeback and toward the referee in charge, Marc Goddard.

On paper, the bout delivered everything the matchmakers promised. McKinney, a notorious fast starter who had never gone to a decision, came out like a man trying to end the night before it began. Duncan absorbed clean shots, survived early knockdowns, and endured knees that clearly did damage. Then the momentum swung.

Duncan hurt McKinney, dragged the fight to the mat, and began unloading with ground-and-pound. That’s where the discomfort started creeping in, not for the fighters, but for the audience watching and waiting for intervention that didn’t come.

McKinney stayed shelled up. Punches landed. He covered, absorbed, and barely fired back. Still, the fight went on. He somehow made it back to his feet, Duncan punching him from behind while holding his head in place, shots connecting under the body and around the guard. Again, no stoppage.

Eventually, McKinney collapsed back down, his neck exposed. Duncan locked up an anaconda choke, and McKinney finally tapped at the 2:30 mark of Round 1. Fans zeroed in on referee Marc Goddard, questioning why the damage threshold seemed so high and why McKinney was allowed to take unanswered punishment for so long.

The frustration wasn’t just emotional; it was also shaped by context. Goddard has faced scrutiny before, including as recently as August 2025, when fighter Kiefer Crosbie accused him of mishandling a fight after an illegal knee left Crosbie concussed.

In that case, Crosbie said he was rushed back in after just 45 seconds instead of receiving the full five-minute recovery window, later writing on social media, “How come I didn’t get 5 minutes @marcgoddard_uk 45 seconds I got and couldn’t even see straight or remember what happened. Obviously I was gonna continue because that’s what fighters do but to rush me back in whilst still concussed and confused is f— ridiculous. Playing with my life. Ridiculous call.”

That history lingered as UFC 323 unfolded. And once the reactions started, they came hard as we now take a look at what the online community had to say.

Marc Goddard finds himself in a storm over his decision during the UFC 323 bout between Chris Duncan and Terrance McKinney

One fan wrote, “mario yamasaki’s spirit really possessed marc goddard tonight.” That comparison cuts deep for longtime MMA fans. Referee Mario Yamasaki became infamous for allowing fights to go far too long in the name of toughness. Invoking his name suggests fans felt Marc Goddard crossed from patience into negligence. Whether fair or not, it reflects how quickly supporters revert to old references when they sense danger wasn’t addressed promptly.

Another fan joked, “‘If he dies, he dies’ – Marc Goddard,” referencing Ivan Drago from Rocky IV. Dark humor tends to surface when fans feel uncomfortable. This reaction wasn’t praising toughness; it was highlighting perceived indifference. When viewers believe a referee is prioritizing ‘let them fight’ over visible safety, sarcasm becomes a weapon and a warning sign.

One fan added, “Great ending! but ref shoulda called it! He was long out.” This reaction strikes a middle ground. The fan acknowledges Duncan’s resilience and the dramatic comeback at UFC 323, but separates the fighter’s success from officiating responsibility. It reinforces a key point: a great finish doesn’t excuse what came before it. What do you think?

Another comment pulled no punches with, “FIRE THAT REF FOR REAL! THAT WAS RIDICULOUS!” This is where calls for accountability enter louder territory. Emotional? Absolutely. But it reflects a broader anxiety around fighter safety. Refs are the last line of defense, especially when fighters are too tough for their own good. When that line appears blurred, outrage escalates fast.

One final reaction summed up the unease more calmly with, “Marc not stopping that a lil sooner was questionable.” This kind of measured criticism may actually cut deeper. It doesn’t accuse. It doesn’t exaggerate. It simply points out doubt, and doubt in officiating is dangerous for trust in the sport.

So, Chris Duncan earned a hard-fought submission win, overcoming a brutal opening storm and proving his grit. Terrance McKinney showed exactly why his fights never go long, for better or worse. Yet their performances were overshadowed by the same lingering question fans keep asking after nights like this: when is enough, enough?