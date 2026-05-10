Calls Mount to Fire UFC 328 Judge as Scoring Controversy Strikes Main Card After Abnormal Betting Lines

UFC 328 has attracted controversy on more than one front. Initially, some unusual betting activity was reported on one of the fights on the card. And now, a judge from the same fight has come under heavy backlash from fans over what is being described as abysmal scoring, and fans are calling for the judge to be fired immediately.

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The fight in question is the main card bout between Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley. Dave Mason of BetOnline took to X ahead of the bout on Saturday, revealing that his sportsbook has flagged unusual betting patterns on the welterweight bout. So, they promptly closed prop bets on the fight, and betting limits on moneyline were lowered as a result.

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“Abnormal betting patterns from highly monitored accounts on tonight’s Sean Brady vs Joaquin Buckley UFC 328 bout,” Mason wrote on X. “Props are closed. Limits are low on main market.”

According to his tweet, by 3 pm on Saturday, Buckley was a -250 favorite to win after being the underdog the entire week. Meanwhile, Brady was a +170 underdog after being the favorite to win the whole time. In a later update from heavy[dot]com, the odds had swelled even further. Despite the unusual betting activity, UFC has yet to release a statement.

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In any case, the fight proceeded without a hitch. And Brady proceeded to utterly dominate Buckley across all three rounds by a wide margin. The fight ended with Brady getting his hand raised via a unanimous decision win. The judges scored the fight 30-25, 30-25, 30-27. But it’s the last scorecard from Dave Tirelli that has fans up in arms.

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UFC 328 judge branded blind after scorecard reveal

Adam Martin took to X to criticize Dave Tirelli’s scorecard for the fight. “That 30-27 is a joke lmfao #UFC328,” Martin wrote, before adding, “Judge Dave Tirelli can take a seat for the night. 30-27 in that fight is diabolical.” Despite Sean Brady appearing to control much of the action, Tirelli still scored all three rounds 10-9 for Buckley.

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Someone else had a different theory about why Tirelli may have scored the rounds 9. The user posted: “Dave Tirelli must be blind as a bat, huh? 😎 #UFC328.” Unlike Tirelli, the other two judges scored the second and third rounds 10-8 for Brady.

Meanwhile, this user didn’t have any problems with the first round being scored 10-9, but blamed Tirelli for the other two rounds. “Round 1, 10-9 yes, but 2,3 come on man, these judges suck, but at least they haven’t given a fight to the wrong fighter tonight. Baby steps,” the user wrote. Since the start of the year, several bouts have attracted controversy over judging.

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Another user demanded that strict action be taken toward Tirelli. “Fire Tirelli,” the user commented. Judges in the UFC are employed by state or local athletic commissions, so only they can fire them. In this case, that responsibility comes under the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board.

The next user had similar feelings, but expressed them through an emoji. “Dave Tirelli 💀,” the user wrote. The UFC or the state athletic commission has yet to comment on the matter.

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Once again, a UFC event has come under fire for questionable judging. This time, following suspicious betting activity. With controversies like these continuing to pile up, many fans are left wondering if the problem will ever truly be fixed.