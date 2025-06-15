Calls Mount to Fire UFC Security Guards as Joaquin Buckley Refused Entry at State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Remember when Belal Muhammad was nearly stopped by security at UFC 310 while having a staredown with Shavkat Rakhmonov after his win over Ian Garry? Joe Rogan had to step in, saying, “Security doesn’t know he’s the champ. Let him in!” Well, it’s happened again—this time with Joaquin Buckley. The fighter showed up late to the arena and was halted at the entrance. Why? Security didn’t even recognize him.

Uploading a video on his Instagram handle, ‘New Mansa,’ showed that he had arrived at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for his headlining event, though he was running a bit late. “I’m at the arena right now — I might be a little late, a little behind — but you know, we’ll check the scene nice and right,” he said. As he approached the security, Buckley stated that he was fighting in the main event, but despite the clarification, the security stopped the fighter.

After a brief conversation with security, Joaquin Buckley was asked to wait outside the arena, which shocked the entire team, especially since they had proper notification for the fight.“Alright, so look — hoping not to go crazy, but you know, yet again, bro, we’re gonna wait, we’re gonna do whatever we need to do. But we hit, man — ain’t nothing gonna stop us from putting on the show.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC security has always been strict in enforcing protocol, even with champions, whether it was Belal Muhammad being stopped or Merab Dvalishvili nearly being prevented from celebrating his win over Umar Nurmagomedov. However, one thing security should absolutely know is who the fighters are, especially those competing inside the Octagon and headlining the event. Looking at this, the MMA community went bonkers as they called out the UFC security for not knowing their star fighters.

AD

Fans react in astonishment as Joaquin Buckley stops by security at UFC Atlanta

These security guards should be fired immediately with no compensation. Do you damn job

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Imagine being late to your own main event. Can’t stand this kid

like do the security not look at the event posters how could they not know

This the guy saying no one cares about jdm

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

this is unacceptable…dude is a main event…can he speak to the manager?

UFC always on some bullshit bro fr making a clown of their fighters besides the pay like sheesh give these guys a break