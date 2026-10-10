Calls Mount to Fire UFC Vegas 122 Fighter After Missing Weight by 7.5-Pound Margin

Ismael Bonfim didn’t just miss weight; he blew past the lightweight limit by a whopping 7.5 pounds, leaving fans questioning why the UFC continues to give him opportunities despite his repeated struggles on the scales.

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During the weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 122 this Saturday, the Brazilian lightweight came in at 163.5 pounds for his matchup against Francisco Prado, well above the non-title lightweight limit of 156 pounds.

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Despite the significant weight miss, the UFC later confirmed Bonfim’s fight against Prado will still proceed as expected after the Argentinian agreed to face Bonfim at catchweight.

However, as a result of the weight miss, Ismael Bonfim has been forced to forfeit 25% of his purse to Prado. The weigh-in drama, though, extended beyond ‘Marreta’ as Bonfim wasn’t the only fighter to encounter trouble on the scales.

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Ketlen Souza weighed in at 117 pounds, one pound over the non-title strawweight limit for her clash against Loopy Godinez, while Brendson Ribeiro came in 2.5 pounds over the light heavyweight limit for his bout against Felipe Franco. As such, Souza and Ribeiro would also each surrender 20% of their purses to their respective opponents. All three fights were thus allowed to remain on the card despite the weight misses.

However, Ismael Bonfim’s latest weight miss has raised questions beyond the immediate circumstances surrounding his UFC Vegas 122 clash. His history of missing the lightweight limit has become a recurring concern, and his younger brother and fellow UFC fighter, Gabriel Bonfim, has now offered an explanation for what went wrong this time.

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In a video shared on Instagram Stories and reposted by his brother, Gabriel addressed the questions surrounding Ismael’s weigh-in, claiming that the 30-year-old was close to making weight before the situation took a turn.

Imago November 7, 2025, Las Vegas, Nv, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: Ismael Bonfim steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Bonfim vs Brown on November 7, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. /PxImages Las Vegas, Nv United States – ZUMAp175 20251107_zsa_p175_068 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

“Hey everyone, how’s it going? I’m just dropping by quickly to talk about what happened with Ismael, since a lot of people are asking about it,” Gabriel said. “Ismael was almost at weight—he was off by a maximum of 1 kg, so he was really close.

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“When we went to check his weight on the UFC scale, he started feeling a bit unwell. Our team, together with the UFC, decided to rehydrate him a little so he could make weight and keep the fight alive.”

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Gabriel suggested that the team’s decision to rehydrate Ismael was intended to help him complete the weigh-in process and preserve the matchup. He also expressed gratitude that Prado agreed to fight despite the massive weight difference.

“And thank God, it worked out,” he continued. “His opponent accepted the fight, so nothing changed. God knows all things; we aren’t in control of everything. So that’s it—let’s go get ’em. Tomorrow is a day for war—amen—a day for victory. Let’s do this.”

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While welterweight’s explanation offers the team’s perspective on the latest incident, it does little to address the wider concern surrounding Ismael Bonfim’s repeated weight misses. This is not the first time the Brazilian has struggled to make the lightweight limit.

Ahead of UFC São Paulo in November 2023, Bonfim weighed in 3.5 pounds over the non-title lightweight limit. His opponent, Vinc Pichel, refused to accept a catchweight bout, forcing the UFC to scrap the bout altogether.

The problem resurfaced at UFC Vegas 111 in November 2025, when ‘Marreta’ weighed in at 161 pounds, five pounds over the limit. Chris Padilla agreed to face him at catchweight, allowing the fight to proceed, but Bonfim ultimately suffered a loss in that fight.

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His repeated difficulties on the scales have now coincided with a troubling run inside the Octagon.

Ismael Bonfim has suffered three consecutive stoppage losses and sits at 2-4 in the UFC after winning two of his first three fights with the promotion.

That record makes UFC Vegas 122 an important opportunity for the Brazilian to turn things around. However, another setback would only intensify questions about his future, particularly with his latest weight miss adding to the scrutiny.

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For his part, Francisco Prado also has something to prove.

The Argentinian is about to enter the bout on a four-fight losing streak, giving both fighters plenty at stake despite the controversy surrounding the bout.

With Ismael Bonfim already facing criticism for missing weight by 7.5 pounds, he now has even more pressure to deliver inside the Octagon. But fans appear increasingly frustrated with the Brazilian, and many are already calling for the UFC to cut ties with him.

Fans demand UFC cut Ismael Bonfim after latest weight miss

Bonfim’s latest weigh-in has sparked a wave of criticism, with fans questioning how he continues to receive opportunities despite repeatedly failing to make the lightweight limit.

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Some called for the UFC to release him immediately, with one fan writing, “What? He needs to be cut asap!” Another asked, “How is this guy still employed?”

Others focused on his losing streak and suggested that another defeat against Prado should spell the end of his UFC run. “Loses all the time and misses weight, this bum needs to be cut wtf is this s— haha,” one reaction read, while another demanded, “Wow cut this bum now. Didn’t even try.”

The criticism became even harsher as fans pointed to the scale as a recurring problem rather than an isolated mistake. “GET RID OF THIS BUM! Sick of these weight bullies who never make weight,” one fan wrote.

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Another questioned Ismael Bonfim’s conduct during the weigh-in, saying, “He walked up knowing acting like he had a tough weight cut was a f—– loser.”

Several others echoed the call for the promotion to take action after multiple incidents. “Buddy needs to be cut asap. Missing weight 3x is wild,” one comment read, while another simply wrote, “Cut this clown, my god.”

Whether the UFC will take action remains to be seen, but Bonfim’s position has become increasingly precarious. Another loss would deepen the pressure on a fighter already dealing with a three-fight skid and repeated weight misses.