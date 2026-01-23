Cameron Smotherman Risks UFC 324 Fight After “Scary” Weigh-In Collapse

The UFC 324 weigh-ins have just begun, and they opened with a frightening moment. In the prelims, Cameron Smotherman is scheduled to face Ricky Turcios in a highly anticipated bantamweight bout, but that matchup is now in serious doubt after a scary scene on the scale.

During the live broadcast, Smotherman successfully hit the mark at 135.5 pounds, officially making the fight. However, as he walked off the scale, he suddenly fainted and collapsed face-first onto the floor. Officials rushed in immediately, helping him back up and giving him water, likely to start rehydrating after a brutal weight cut.

The incident left everyone on stage visibly shaken. Daniel Cormier, Chris Weidman, and other weigh-in panel members described the moment as terrifying as they watched the situation unfold.

After a few minutes, Smotherman began to regain consciousness and was later transported to a hospital for further evaluation. While the bantamweight is now recovering, a major question mark still hangs over his fight against Ricky Turcios.

Looking at the situation, former middleweight champ, Chris Weidman, noted that the Athletic Commission is likely to have serious concerns about how ‘The Baby-Faced Killer’s weigh-in ultimately played out.

“Cam Smotherman is being transported to the hospital,” Alex Behunin posted on X.

This is a developing story….

