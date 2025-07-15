Can Dustin Poirier Speak French? Truth Behind His Cajun Heritage

A monumental night awaits former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier on July 19 in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. As the 36-year-old prepares for a storybook ending to his career with a trilogy bout against rival and UFC BMF Champion Max Holloway at UFC 318, curiosity about his roots is beginning to swell.

‘The Diamond’ boasts a solid 2-0 advantage against Holloway, prompting discussions about whether a third matchup is truly needed. As fight night draws near, a fresh wave of excitement is beginning to unfold. Is he from France? Is he able to communicate in the language? If you’ve been curious about it, the story of Dustin Poirier’s Cajun roots is as fascinating as the mark he aims to make in the Octagon.

Can Dustin Poirier Actually Speak French?

While Dustin Poirier isn’t fluent in French, he shares a strong connection to the language through his Cajun heritage and can understand and speak a little bit. Following his win over French fighter Benoît Saint Denis at UFC 299 in March last year, Poirier acknowledged his roots, saying, “There’s a lot of French in Acadiana, where I live in Lafayette. My dad speaks fluent French.”

A post shared by Dustin Poirier (@dustinpoirier)

He explained that many Cajuns in Louisiana, including his ancestors, were originally from French Canada before circumstances forced them to settle in the south. In a separate interview with Globe MMA nine years ago, Poirier also added that even his grandmother was fluent in the language. Additionally, the 36-year-old’s surname ‘Poirier’ has French origins, reinforcing his connection to the language.

Understanding Dustin Poirier’s Cajun Heritage

Born on January 19, 1989, in Lafayette, Louisiana, ‘The Diamond’ hails from the heart of Acadiana, a place where Cajun culture has thrived for decades. Cajuns are the descendants of the French-speaking Acadians who were expelled from Canada’s Maritime provinces during the Great Expulsion (1755–1764).

A post shared by Poirier's Louisiana Style (@poiriersauce)

Some of those who were expelled, including Poirier’s ancestors, ultimately made their way to Louisiana. Once they established themselves in the region, they began to safeguard their language, customs, and culinary practices. Poirier has put in significant effort to showcase his French heritage. One of them was through the fleur-de-lis tattoo on his left hand, a decorative design or symbol that carries deep historical and cultural importance in France.

Even Poirier’s Louisiana-style hot sauce is influenced by Cajun cuisine, and as its website states, “Captures the essence of traditional Cajun cuisine with a modern twist.” Through his career, Poirier has become a hometown hero in Lafayette, receiving the key to the city in 2019.

Clearly, Dustin Poirier has a deep connection to his Cajun heritage, something he proudly discusses. While he might not be fluent in the language, his love for it overshadows his linguistic abilities. Did anything about his background surprise you?