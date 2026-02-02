Canadian MMA Veteran Matt MacGrath Dies at 46 After Cancer Battle

“My goal in life is to be 1% better than I was the day before.” That principle defined the life of MMA veteran Matthew MacGrath, known to fans and loved ones simply as Matt. He lived by those words every day, but his journey was tragically cut short on January 30th, when he passed away at the age of 46. What was the cause?

Belvedere Funeral Home, where Matt is laid to rest, confirmed his passing and revealed that he had been battling cancer in the days leading up to his death. A former fighter turned coach, MacGrath competed at a high level during his prime, sharing the cage with notable opponents such as Nordine Taleb, Jonathan Goulet, and Jesse Ronson.

He is survived by his wife, Melanie, and their three children—Keely, Levi, and Sutter—who were regarded as his greatest supporters. Following his passing, MMA journalist James Lynch shared MacGrath’s obituary on X, accompanied by a message. “Some sad news on the Canadian MMA scene, welterweight Matt MacGrath (18-10) has lost his battle with cancer,” Lynch wrote.

“MacGrath fought a number of UFC vets, including Nordine Taleb, Jonathan Goulet, and Jesse Ronson.” Soon after, sports writer Adam Martin also reacted to the tragic news, offering a final tribute to the veteran fighter. “RIP Matt MacGrath,” Martin wrote on X. Notably, fans can visit him on Tuesday, January 3, from 4-7 pm at Belvedere Funeral Home. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 4, at 2:30 pm.

A resident of Stratford, Prince Edward Island, Canada, MacGrath was born in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, to the late Mary Jo MacLeod and the late Richard MacGrath. He began his martial arts journey at just nine years old, when he first stepped onto the mat to train in judo. What started as a childhood pursuit quickly became a lifelong passion, taking him around the world to train and compete.

By the age of 20, MacGrath had expanded his skill set by adding Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) to his arsenal. Over time, he made history as the first person from Prince Edward Island to earn a black belt in both judo and BJJ. Those accomplishments naturally paved the way for a professional fighting career, where he went on to establish himself as a respected and accomplished competitor.

Matt MacGrath: Career as a fighter and a coach

MacGrath appeared for his first MMA fight in December 2006, and quickly embraced his persona as ‘The Belt Collector.’ He went on to win seven championship titles in Canada over the course of 28 professional fights. He was also a mainstay in the MMA, judo, and BJJ communities. Having fought under promotions like Bellator, Extreme Cage Combat, and Elite1 MMA Productions, MacGrath’s last fight was in June 2017.

After closing his career as a fighter, he began coaching others, leading athletes to numerous medals at five Canada Games and national competitions. However, the most notable achievement in his career as a coach came when he helped his daughter, Keely, to national gold and silver at the Canada Games in wrestling. He also opened and ran Tsuyoi Judo and Renzo Gracie PEI, guiding several other young athletes.

Matthew MacGrath contributed to the MMA community from a very young age. His legacy will live on through his family and the students he helped throughout the years. Do you have any final message for the late fighter?