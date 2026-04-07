Canceled UFC 327 Title Fight Helps Retiring Legend Get the Perfect Sendoff

Everything happens for a reason, and last week’s cancellation of the title fight at UFC 327 now finally makes sense. While Dana White & Co. seemed ready for the event on April 11, the MMA gods unexpectedly intervened when the highly anticipated flyweight title bout between champion Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira fell through. Fortunately, a vacant spot on the main card gave a UFC veteran a much-needed chance to receive a well-deserved send-off.

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The cancellation of the UFC 327 co-main event and its shift to UFC 328 triggered a domino effect that reshuffled the entire card. As a result, according to the latest update, 44-fight MMA veteran Cub Swanson has had his featherweight fight against Nate Landwehr moved to the main card of the Jiří Procházka vs Carlos Ulberg headliner. The fight will serve as Swanson’s retirement bout. Fans, therefore, will get a real treat, something highlighted by a popular MMA page.

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“Cub Swanson vs Nate Landwehr is a SERIOUSLY underrated fight that is happening at UFC 327 this weekend,” the post read. “This violence in this fight is gonna feed generations.”

Over his almost 22-year MMA career, Cub Swanson built a reputation as a capoeira-influenced striker. With his spinning elbows and dynamic kicks, he finished fighters like Charles Oliveira and defeated fan-favorite stars such as Dustin Poirier.

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What still resonates in fans’ minds, however, is Cub Swanson’s “war” against Doo Ho Choi at UFC 206. In that 2016 fight, ‘Killer’ showcased his grit over 15 straight minutes. Both fighters pushed each other to the absolute limit, which drove the crowd “crazy” with heavy blows and visible damage. In the end, Swanson emerged victorious. The fight impressed so many that Dana White called it “one of the greatest fights of all time.” Even years later, fans still feel the intensity of that battle.

The UFC even inducted the iconic matchup between Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi into the Hall of Fame “Fight Wing” in 2022. The 42-year-old has also delivered other memorable fights, including against Dennis Siver at UFC 162 and Jeremy Stephens at UFC Fight Night 44.

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Now, turning to 37-year-old Nate Landwehr, he also approaches the twilight of his career. He has gone 1-3 in his last four UFC outings, suggesting the UFC could release him once his contract ends. Despite this, Landwehr earned a name for himself with his cardio and endurance. And like Swanson, he delivered memorable performances, including his controlled yet chaotic win against David Onama at UFC on ESPN 41 in 2022, defeating his opponent despite being dropped early in the fight.

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So, could the upcoming Cub Swanson vs Nate Landwehr fight become one of the most underrated matchups at UFC 327? Both fighters are older, yes, but their skill, heart, and experience could easily hook fans.

Recently, the UFC also honored another veteran, Michael Chiesa, in his retirement bout at the Fight Night in Seattle. And the UFC placing Cub Swanson on a numbered card makes it all the more special. Meanwhile, ‘Killer’ already has post-retirement plans.

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Cub Swanson reveals what’s next after hanging up the UFC gloves

“I look forward to bringing this community, which is both near and dear to my heart, a myriad of amazing amenities and programs to help them train differently and live a healthier lifestyle,” Cub Swanson said a few years ago.

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With nearly two decades of MMA experience, the 42-year-old has much to offer the sport. ‘Killer’ first earned recognition in the ‘King of the Cage’ with a string of wins before making his way to the WEC in 2007. When the WEC merged with the UFC, Cub Swanson’s popularity grew to greater heights. Early in his UFC tenure, he scored back-to-back knockout victories, which quickly turned heads.

What fans remember most is his six-fight win streak, during which he defeated notable names like George Roop, Ross Pearson, Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, and Dennis Siver. Then, after a couple of setbacks, Swanson bounced back with another four-fight win streak, beating fighters like Artem Lobov, a former ally of Conor McGregor.

Yet, his career eventually hit a rough patch as he suffered four consecutive losses. Even though he recovered, he never fully regained his peak, which led him to explore other avenues in his career.