“Careful What You Wish For”: Norma Dumont Raises Eyebrows in Amanda Nunes’ First Post After Kayla Harrison Injury Pullout

Amanda Nunes just posted a short training clip in the gym online! With sweat on the mats and focus in her eyes, a simple caption did most of the work: “The flame continues to live.”

The post landed just days after the news that shook the MMA world’s anticipation for UFC 324. Kayla Harrison, the reigning bantamweight champion, was out. As per reports, she’ll undergo neck surgery for herniated discs. The co-main event that Dana White billed as “the greatest women’s fight of all time” was suddenly gone, barely ten days before the UFC’s Paramount+ era was set to begin.

So when fans scrolled down ‘The Lionesses’ post on Instagram and noticed no. 3-ranked women’s bantamweight Norma Dumont’s lone response, a single 👏 emoji, it didn’t feel accidental. It felt like a raised hand in a silent room. And instantly, the internet did what it always does best: react immediately.

The context matters. Harrison’s injury doesn’t just postpone a fight; it freezes a division. Early estimates suggest she could potentially be sidelined for six months or longer, maybe even missing the high-profile White House event later this year. Amanda Nunes, who came out of retirement specifically to fight Harrison, suddenly has no clear target, despite still being hard at work in the gym.

Norma Dumont, meanwhile, is riding a six-fight UFC win streak and has beaten names like Germaine de Randamie, Irene Aldana, and Ketlen Vieira. She’s been vocal, telling fans online once the UFC 324 news broke, “Hey everyone, I just found out that Amanda [Nunes] and Kayla’s fight is off, and I already told the UFC that I’ve kept my weight down because I knew this might happen. I’m training, I’m good, and I’ve already let them know I’m available to fight in 10 days, in a month, in two or three months. I’m ready to go.”

Her coach, Diego Lima, has gone further, arguing that the division shouldn’t be frozen because of one injury and that Nunes vs. Dumont for an interim belt is the only fight that makes sense. According to his recent interview with MMA Fighting, “Am I biased to say this? Maybe. But I think anyone who understands MMA, anyone who follows the division and the UFC knows there’s no other fight to make besides Amanda vs. Norma.” On paper, it’s logical, but what do the fans think?

Fans hand Norma Dumont a harsh reality check for her response to Amanda Nunes’s training footage

One fan wrote, “girl lol” followed by a crying-laughing emoji. It reads dismissive, but it taps into something real. The laughter isn’t really about the clap emoji. It’s about the gap in perception. Amanda Nunes is still the yardstick. Everyone else gets measured against her résumé, not their own momentum. For fans who still see the former champion as untouchable, any hint of challenge feels unserious, even when the challenger is on a six-fight run.

Another fan warned her, “Be careful what you wish for”. That line echoed through the comments. Nunes hasn’t fought since 2023, but history and her recent training footage suggest that the layoff may not have dulled her edge. For these fans, Norma Dumont asking for that smoke isn’t brave; it’s dangerous. What do you think?

One critical fan added, “You ducked Ailin but want to fight the goat lmao make it make sense.” This reaction pulled in unfinished business. Ailin Perez had loudly called for Dumont in the past, accusing her of avoiding a Brazil-based fight. When Dumont reportedly later blocked Perez on social media, fans clearly noticed. To them, chasing Nunes while having ignored Perez felt like skipping steps.

Support swung the other way as well, as someone wrote, “Here you see the heart of a real champion.” This wasn’t about Dumont at all. It was about Amanda Nunes. For longtime fans, the training clip alone was enough. No opponent announced. No belt attached. Just respect for a fighter who defined an era.

And one reaction leaned fully into dark humor, “Kayla injured herself just from watching this video, get well soon!” Jokes aside, this comment captured Nunes’ aura. Even shadowboxing, grappling, and training footage carries a threat. It’s why every potential opponent is judged harshly; the bar isn’t just high, it’s historic!

So what does all this mean? Norma Dumont isn’t wrong to campaign. Six wins in a row isn’t something to ignore, especially in a division searching for clarity. Her coach isn’t wrong either, divisions can’t be frozen indefinitely.

But fan reactions show the real issue isn’t rankings. It’s belief. Do fans believe Dumont vs. Nunes feels like a worthy moment, or does it feel like a necessary detour after losing a dream matchup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!