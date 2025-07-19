Carli Judice is quickly emerging as one of the most electrifying new faces in the UFC women’s flyweight division. After making waves with an eye-catching performance on DWCS 7.8, the Lafayette native has been generating serious buzz as a prospect to watch. Now, she takes the next big leap in her career, stepping onto the pay-per-view stage for the first time at UFC 318. Fellow Lafayette icon Dustin Poirier headlines the event, taking place in her home state of Louisiana in what’s billed as his final UFC fight.

Before the main event takes center stage, ‘Crispy’ ignites the action in the early prelims, stepping into the octagon against the formidable Brazilian flyweight Nicolle Caliari. Fight night is just hours away, and Carli Judice is ready to capitalize on the momentum from her last victory, aiming to deliver another powerful performance. As she prepares for this crucial moment, let’s dive into the Lafayette standout’s romantic history before she enters the Octagon.

Is Carli Judice in a relationship with Brooklyn

They say, “Be a lover, not a fighter.” But they also say, “Always fight for love.” UFC women’s flyweight Carli Judice decided to be both. With a 4-2 professional record, ‘Crispy’ launched her MMA journey in 2022 after building her resume in the amateur and regional circuits. Though she didn’t win on DWCS 7.8, her performance was enough to earn a UFC contract — a clear sign of the potential the promotion saw in her.

And in her official UFC debut, she showed exactly why she belonged. But her strength isn’t just found in the cage — some say her real good luck charm is her longtime girlfriend, Brookyln. A fellow Lafayette native, Brookyln is a fitness enthusiast who often features alongside Judice on Instagram. The couple has shared plenty of moments together, and in one touching post, Brookyln even called Carli Judice her “happy place.”

No longer just partners in love, the two got engaged last year — a milestone they proudly announced through social media.

All about Carli Judice’s early life and beginnings

Carli Judice’s MMA journey kicked off well before 2020. The Lafayette native played college softball on a scholarship at McNeese State University. But she quickly recognized that this path wasn’t meant for her. Leaving college sports — and her education — was a significant sacrifice. Crispy remained steadfast in his commitment to fitness. Staying active drove her forward, ultimately guiding her toward a much larger journey — one that also led her to her now-fiancée.

Reflecting on how she found MMA, Carli Judice told UFC, “But being in the gym and growing my skill set led me to start fighting because I missed competing. I’ve always competed in sports as a kid.” From there, she immersed herself in boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu — an impressive undertaking considering many UFC fighters start training at 9 or 10 years old. Yet Judice quickly made up ground. Today, she holds titles such as the GCMMA MMA belt and an amateur FRC national Muay Thai championship.

Now, with UFC 318 just hours away, the spotlight returns to Carli Judice as she prepares to battle Nicolle Caliari. Can the Lafayette standout keep her momentum going on MMA’s biggest stage? Drop your prediction below.