Carlos Prates Concedes to Kamaru Usman With New Callouts Amid Islam Makhachev Rat Race

After Carlos Prates handed Leon Edwards his first UFC KO loss, the rising icon was gifted with newfound confidence. “Maybe in one hour I’ll come back in here for a faceoff with the champ.” While that might be an overstatement, Prates’ ambitions know no bounds, as he has named his next opponent, who is not named Kamaru Usman or Islam Makhachev.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Heading into UFC 322, Carlos Prates was the clear favorite against Leon Edwards, who was on a 3-fight losing skid. The Brazilian promised to entertain the audience with a jaw-dropping finish, and so he did in just the 2nd round with a massive straight left hand that cracked Edwards right onto the chin, sending him tumbling down. But even that wasn’t enough to secure a title shot as Makhachev’s sights remained on Usman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Prates shares his blueprint for the Islam Makhachev title bout

Prates’ emphatic win against Leon Edwards was no joke, especially given Edwards’ stacked resume in the welterweight division. Riding fresh off the success, Prates laid out his plans, appearing on the Combat Kids MMA podcast. “Of course, I would love to fight for the belt, but I think Kamaru is going to fight, so I’m really looking to fight JDM or Morales,” he shared.

While Islam Makhachev has publicly voiced his interest in defending his new welterweight belt against Kamaru Usman, who has returned the fervour, Prates is ready to work his way up to the top contender. However, in a crowded division like the Welterweight, with contenders like Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry, and Belal Muhammad in the title scene, the road to the top won’t be an easy one.

Prates, who needs another title eliminator before a shot at Makhachev since Usman is the next potential title fighter, has set a date for April in Las Vegas to challenge JDM. “I think that’s a good date. Jack Della Maddalena just lost the belt, so if we beat him, we’ll go straight to the title,” he shared his vision, to which JDM has yet to reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, answering Prates’ call, Michael Morales has shared his eagerness in a bout with the smoking striker before a title shot against the division’s best, Islam Makhachev. Morales shared, “If I have to fight Prates before the belt, I’ll do it. No problem. Because in this game, it’s everyone against everyone. It’s the only thing that can be done. Nobody’s going to back down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Further, lauding Prates’ striking edge, Morales acknowledged why ‘The Nightmare’ was on an almost vertical trajectory inside the division. “Carlos Prates has power. He knows where to touch you when he lands a punch. We saw that he can also last three rounds straight, even if you wrestle him. So, I think he’s moving fast,” exclaimed the No. 4-ranked contender.

But it is not just Prates’ deadly striking that makes him one of the most brutal finishers in the UFC. In fact, the BJJ black belt has more in his arsenal that he rarely gets to show off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Prates almost fought Arman Tsarukyan

While they belong in two different weight classes, one fateful occasion almost pitted Prates against Arman Tsarukyan. This was not one for the Octagon, but rather for the jiu-jitsu mats. In an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, Prates revealed the details of an unexpected grappling crossover with Arman Tsarukyan. Unfortunately, UFC turned down the prospect.

“I almost fought, 30th December, some grappling event, some grappling show asking me to fight Tsarukyan in grappling, but UFC didn’t let me fight. I say yes, but UFC didn’t let me fight,” he told Helwani.

Despite the round never seeing the light of day, Prates continues to refine his grappling lead, at times even more than he trains striking. That was clearly visible in his bout with Leon Edwards, who had his back and landed strikes from there, while Prates remained calm and unfazed. Allegedly, the ‘Nightmare’ knows the ins and outs of such a difficult grappling position, having trained them multiple times at his gym, the Fighting Nerds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I train with Caio Borralho. He did that position with me many times. You know Caio is much better grappler much heavier than Leon. So I was pretty calm there,” Prates revealed.

With knockout power, proven composure on the ground, and a clear plan to climb the rankings, Carlos Prates is no longer just an exciting contender but a genuine threat in the division. Do you think Prates should face Jack Della Maddalena or Michael Morales next — and does he have what it takes to dethrone Islam Makhachev? Let us know in the comments.