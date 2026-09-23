Carlos Prates Leaks Islam Makhachev Title Fight Announcement on N3ON’s Livestream

Carlos Prates might’ve just casually spilled one of the UFC’s biggest secrets. The Brazilian knockout artist hopped on N3ON’s livestream, got asked the one question everyone wanted answered, and then seemingly dropped Islam Makhachev’s name like the fight was already a done deal. Yes, you read that right, Islam Makhachev.

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N3ON didn’t even bother beating around the bush.

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“Who are you fighting next?” the streamer asked.

“Islam Makhachev,” Prates replied.

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That alone was enough to raise some eyebrows, but N3ON immediately went back for confirmation.

“You’re fighting Islam? That’s locked in?”

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“Yea [it’s locked in]. I don’t know when, but I will,” Prates said.

Imago MMA: UFC 322-Edwards vs Prates Nov 15, 2025 New York, NY, UNITED STATES Carlos Prates blue gloves fights Leon Edwards red gloves in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEdxMulhollandx 20251115_rwe_se8_0205

So, according to ‘The Nightmare,’ the matchup is happening. The only thing that apparently hasn’t been figured out yet is when exactly it will take place. However, the Brazilian already has a preferred date in mind.

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“I wish it’s in Vegas in December, but I don’t think so,” he added in the livestream. “Maybe January, something like that.”

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The Brazilian has been linked with the UFC welterweight champion for a while now, but his latest comments could finally give fans some idea of where things are heading.

A fight between Carlos Prates and Islam Makhachev has been one of the biggest possibilities at 170 pounds since the Dagestani phenom beat Ian Garry to retain his title. ‘The Nightmare’ quickly found himself in the conversation, although the UFC still had plenty of other options on the table.

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Michael Morales has also built a strong case for a title shot, while Shavkat Rakhmonov remains another major name in the mix. Carlos Prates, though, has been knocking on the door for quite some time. And if his latest comments are anything to go by, he might finally be getting his shot.

The Brazilian has made a name for himself by putting opponents to sleep, racking up a string of brutal knockouts along the way. That kind of power makes ‘The Nightmare’ a pretty fascinating matchup for Islam Makhachev, especially after the champion already handled Jack Della Maddalena and Ian Garry during his run at welterweight.

If Carlos Prates really is next in line, though, things get interesting fast. It would be a classic clash of styles, with Prates bringing the heavy hands while the champion looks to drag him into his world on the mat.

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That means Michael Morales could end up waiting a little longer despite everything he has done to put himself in title contention. Shavkat Rakhmonov, meanwhile, has seen his momentum take a hit as injury problems continue to keep him on the sidelines.

The timeline he mentioned could also make sense for Islam Makhachev’s plans, with ‘The Nightmare’ suggesting December in Las Vegas as his preferred option before pointing toward January as a more realistic possibility. More importantly, Prates’ proposed timeline lines up perfectly with the champion’s reported aim of getting one more fight in before Ramadan.

But Carlos Prates isn’t simply looking to survive against the Dagestani phenom. He already has a wild prediction for how the fight could play out.

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Carlos Prates compares the Islam Makhachev fight to Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen

Carlos Prates has already made it pretty clear how he sees a potential showdown with Islam Makhachev going down, and let’s just say the Brazilian isn’t exactly lacking confidence.

While speaking with UFC veteran Gilbert Burns last month, ‘The Nightmare’ revealed that he isn’t expecting a slow, tactical battle. Instead, he has a much crazier comparison in mind, one that would see him recreate one of the most famous comebacks in MMA history.

‘The Nightmare’ pointed to fellow Brazilian Anderson Silva’s rematch with Chael Sonnen at UFC 148 in 2012, when Sonnen put Silva under serious pressure early before the former champion turned the fight around and scored the stoppage.

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“You look at his fight with Chael Sonnen; Chael Sonnen got the mount in the first round,” Prates said. “In the second, [Silva] went out there and knocked the guy out.

“And that’s what I think is going to happen. I think I’m going to start by getting smashed, and the first time I manage to get back to my feet and start hurting him, I’m going to knock him out somewhere around the fourth or fifth round.”

Carlos Prates has only tasted defeat once inside the UFC, losing a decision to Ian Garry back in April 2025. Every other UFC outing has ended with his hand raised, including brutal knockout wins over former champions Jack Della Maddalena and Leon Edwards in his two most recent fights.

And weirdly enough, Garry’s fight with Islam Makhachev only gave the 33-year-old even more confidence heading into a potential matchup.

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The Brazilian believes that if ‘The Future’ could defend certain positions and work his way out of Makhachev’s control, there’s no reason he can’t do the same.

“If he was able to get Makhachev off his back, I can do it too,” Prates said. “I became even more confident. Based on the things I saw and the amount of time we have to train, I was like, ‘F—, I think we can do this. ’”

Carlos Prates also highlighted the Irishman’s ability to defend himself with his back against the cage, something he feels could play right into his own hands.

“I already thought so,” he added. “And now I saw Ian Garry defend certain positions the same way I do, like the back against the cage. I do that a lot.”

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Now, though, ‘The Nightmare’ appears to have taken things a step further by claiming that the title fight is already locked in. The exact date is still up in the air, but if Carlos Prates is telling the truth, the UFC welterweight title picture is about to get a lot more interesting.