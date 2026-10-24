Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales Set for Interim Title at UFC 336 After Islam Makhachev’s Withdrawal

Islam Makhachev’s withdrawal from the UFC 336 event raised a lot of questions about who would headline the event. Finally, the promotion has unveiled its plans for its first numbered event of 2027.

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In the welterweight champion’s absence, top welterweight contenders Carlos Prates and Michael Morales will battle for the interim gold at UFC 336 headliner, with the winner getting a guaranteed shot at the Dagestani icon when he decides to return. The promotion dropped this bombshell during the UFC 333 live broadcast in Abu Dhabi.

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But that is not the only announcement they had in store for us. The UFC also confirmed that flyweight champion Joshua Van will be making his third title defense against Manel Kape in the co-main event.

Imago UFC PERTH MADDALENA, Carlos Prates poses for a photograph after a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz ahead of his Welterwieght bout against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Fight Night 275 in Perth, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. NO ARCHIVING PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20260429193130308240

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