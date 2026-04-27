Carlos Ulberg’s Medical Update Pushes Joe Rogan’s LHW Prediction Closer to Reality

Carlos Ulberg has now shared a medical update since suffering an ACL tear during his fight against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327 earlier this month. And his update appears to be helping make a prediction color commentator Joe Rogan made about the light heavyweight division a reality.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the opening round of the fight, Ulberg suffered an ACL tear. Even so, he knocked out Jiri Prochazka in the very first round to become the new light heavyweight champion. Following his shocking and improbable win, “Black Jag” has been sidelined for several months due to the injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m working with the PI,” Carlos Ulberg said six days after his surgery. “The staff have been amazing. Just really positive about the progress and the rehab,” he told the UFC. We went into the surgery thinking this could be between six and eight months, longer for some.”

It’s worth noting that the new light heavyweight champion has been in Las Vegas since UFC 327, focusing on recovery. The 35-year-old lives in his native New Zealand and is currently at the UFC Performance Center as he works to return to competition as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But with the progress we’ve [made] at the moment, it’s only been a week, and we are moving pretty [well],” he added. “I think we’ve got a good formula going. The body is healing really fast. The doctors are happy, and the staff [is] happy.

“It just comes down to the mentality that I have. I know I’m gonna get there quicker than anyone else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Ulberg is now on a ten-fight winning streak, and with the title around his waist, every top contender will be looking forward to his return. But you must be wondering, how is this medical update helping Joe Rogan’s prediction for the light heavyweight division?

ADVERTISEMENT

As Carlos Ulberg heals, Joe Rogan wants this fighter to fight for the interim belt

While Carlos Ulberg deals with his injury, this has opened the door for fresh contenders. And Paulo Costa has quickly emerged as a leading option, especially after his last performance. Making his light heavyweight debut on the same card at UFC 327, Costa delivered a statement performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished the previously undefeated Azamat Murzakanov, showcasing improved power and durability at 205 pounds. Naturally, reacting to his podcast, Joe Rogan was full of praise for the Brazilian’s performance and shared his prediction for the light heavyweight division.

“Murzakanov, I was so impressed that he just wouldn’t abandon that strategy of going after Paulo Costa. But [Costa] looked f—ing phenomenal, if I was in his corner, I would say ‘dude, never go back to middleweight, you are a light heavyweight champion’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogan also made it clear he believes Costa should be fast-tracked into an interim title opportunity while the champion recovers.

“And while Carlos Ulberg is going to be out for a year… Paulo Costa could be the interim light heavyweight champion, like no doubt man, I really think he could pull that off.”

Despite Rogan’s push, Paulo Costa has been caught up in a dispute with heavyweight Josh Hokit over bonus pay that the Brazilian believes he was unfairly denied. Costa has also been calling for a showdown with Hokit at heavyweight, urging him to face him instead of Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, for now, the light heavyweight division appears to be halted. However, if Paulo Costa accepts advice from Joe Rogan, he could become the division’s biggest star since even Alex Pereira has moved on.