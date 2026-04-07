Carlos Ulberg’s Tattoos: Meaning Behind UFC Star’s Samoan, Chest, Arms, and Others Inks

A stunning finish of Dominick Reyes in his last fight and a 9-fight win streak tell you one thing about Carlos Ulberg: he has made his mark in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. But beyond the 56% KO/TKO rating and before the walkouts, there’s a visual identity he carries into every fight.

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This Saturday, as ‘Black Jag’ prepares to face Jiri Prochazka for the vacant title at UFC 327, the focus is naturally on power and precision. But his tattoos offer a different entry point for the fans to know more about him. One tied to heritage, personal symbols, and how he sees himself both inside and outside the cage. So what exactly do those tattoos represent, and how do they connect to the fighter stepping into that title fight? Let’s dive in.

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What is the meaning of Carlos Ulberg’s chest tattoo?

Carlos Ulberg comes from a mixed ethnic background, with significant amounts of Pacific Islander (Maori and Samoan) ancestry, as well as some German blood. His father was a martial artist like Carlos, having represented Samoa in boxing at the Commonwealth Games.

Like many Pacific Islanders, he chose tattoos not just as decoration but as symbols of identity. The 35-year-old has many tattoos on his body (although not as many as the likes of UFC heavyweight stars Tai Tuivasa or Justin Tafa, who have full-on Pe’a on their body). His most prominent tattoo, the pièce de résistance, is the tribal piece on the right side of his chest.

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It is unknown what the exact significance and meaning behind his tattoo is, but it seems to be an abstract pattern made up of various elements and motifs, typical of such tattoos. It marks him as part of a lineage of warriors who honor their ancestors through ink.

A similar tribal chest tattoo (albeit of a different pattern) is inscribed on the most prominent Samoan-descent star in the world, Hollywood and WWE megastar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The latter’s tattoo, of course, is much larger, starting from his chest and going down to his left forearm, done in the same ornate Samoan style, containing several elements. Of course, this isn’t the only tattoo etched into Ulberg’s skin. His arms carry symbols that reveal even more about who he is.

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Are there any other tattoos on Carlos Ulberg’s body?

Another significant tattoo Carlos Ulberg has is a turtle swimming upwards on his left forearm, which is an important Samoan symbol. The shelled reptile is a widely used and recognizable motif that signifies health, well-being, peace, and fertility in Samoan culture, and more specifically, in Polynesian culture.

Shift your gaze to his right arm, and the story changes. There, Ulberg has inscribed the figure of a black jaguar with its jaws open, done in beautiful black and red ink. While the feline does not seem to have much significance in Samoan culture, the jaguar represents strength, ferocity, and virility. In addition, it is an homage to Ulberg’s moniker, ‘Black Jag’, which may be the main reason why he chose this tattoo.

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As UFC 327 approaches, Carlos Ulberg steps into the biggest fight of his career against Jiri Prochazka. A win would make him champion. A loss still keeps him in the mix. But either way, his identity doesn’t shift. Because for Ulberg, the story isn’t just told through results. It’s already written—across his chest, his arms, and the way he carries himself into every fight.