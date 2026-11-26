Navajo Stirling has positioned himself as the new number 3 contender in the light heavyweight division following his second-round knockout over Jiri Prochazka at UFC Qatar last Saturday. His new standing in the rankings brought him close to a title fight against City Kickboxing teammate Carlos Ulberg, who is currently the incumbent champion of the division. Addressing the possibility, Stirling clarified that he has no hard feelings toward Ulberg, but he remained open to the clash if his coach allows it. That initially kept the door open to a real possibility. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

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City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman, who trains both Stirling and Ulberg, has cleared the air around their potential UFC title fight. During a recent media scrum shared by the New Zealand Herald on YouTube, Bareman firmly ruled out the chances of their championship fight by sharing a compelling reason.

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“The status of the moment is, and it’s been like this forever, the boys from the same gym don’t fight,” Bareman said. “We had that agreement from the very onset of this gym when it first started. If you join this team, you’ve gotta commit to not fighting each other. Both the boys have known that. Both the boys are in agreement with that. They have been in that agreement from the start.

“They have done too much; they have done this journey together, and they are just too close to even contemplate fighting each other. Some things are bigger than fighting… friendship and the bond you have had with someone is something that is a lot bigger than fighting each other. That’s the basic decision that we haven’t come up with today. That’s been the decision from the very beginning.”

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Going by Bareman’s words, a fight between Ulberg and Stirling was never a realistic possibility. Both fighters abide by a pact set by their gym that prohibits teammates from facing each other in a professional bout. Gyms usually adopt such methods so the bonding among teammates remains intact and they keep learning to grow rather than win against each other.

Ulberg and Stirling have been training with each other for years now, and know each other’s weaknesses. That is why the CKB head coach has also emphasized building their friendship rather than fighting inside the cage, to preserve that bond and keep the tension low in the gym.

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Zuma April 11, 2026, Miami, Fl, USA: Miami, FLORIDA Ã APRIL 11: L-R Carlos Ulberg attempts to punch JiA o Prochozka in a Light Heavyweight bout during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, FL. UFC 327: ProchoZka Vs. Ulberg PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAr187 20260411_zsp_r187_109 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

In fact, Bareman clarified that the rule applies to newcomers, citing lightweight Tom Nolan facing Dan Hooker.

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“Every fighter that comes here, whether it be the new ones like Tom Nolan,” Bareman added. “I tell them, look, you are allowed to come here, but you are never to contemplate fighting Dan Hooker, for instance. It’s just a rule in the gym that’s existed. And I think that we are reserve that right to make the decision.”

The practice of gym members not fighting each other isn’t new. Legendary names like Daniel Cormier refused to fight Cain Velasquez at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). Then, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev also vowed never to clash. Plus, Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling have also stood firm after becoming friends under Ray Longo and Matt Serra.

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Using those examples, Bareman explained that the policy of his gym is nothing unusual, as others before him have made that decision.

“Other teams do it,” Bareman further added. “Merab and Sterling. Islam and Khabib. Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez. These are all the shining examples of, you know? Putting the line in the sand and deciding that they wouldn’t be fighting their teammates. We are just making the same decision.”

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This was the first time Eugene Bareman has opened up about the reason behind members of his gym not fighting each other. However, Navajo Stirling recently dropped a hint in a FullSend interview, stating that gyms in New Zealand work differently than American gyms, indicating that CKB’s policy could stand in the way of the fight against Ulberg.

It’s clear that as long as Carlos Ulberg stays the champion, Navajo Stirling won’t fight him. That leaves the division in a puzzling spot, so what happens from here?

UFC light heavyweight division faces confusing state after Carlos Ulberg vs. Navajo Stirling gets ruled out

Carlos Ulberg defending his belt against Navajo Stirling would have kept the flow of the 205 lbs division intact. But now that the fight is out of options, that rhythm would be disrupted, especially for Stirling.

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For Ulberg, the next step looks quite straightforward. He’s currently recovering from the ACL injury he suffered against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327, where he won the belt on practically one leg. So the Kiwi would await his next challenger, which seems to be Magomed Ankalaev.

However, Stirling’s path has grown more complicated. The undefeated 12-0 breakout star has firmly established himself as a contender, and he would remain one until Ulberg stays on the throne. Also, he would have to fight up-and-coming contenders like Paulo Costa, Bogdan Guskov, and others, risking his hard-earned position in the rankings for an uncertain amount of time.

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A solution for both CKB fighters’ title aspirations could be if one of them, likely Stirling, moves down to middleweight, where their former teammate Israel Adesanya is no longer the champion. But a problem in this case becomes Stirling’s weight cut. He’s a big light heavyweight, and cutting down to 185 lbs will be brutal for him.

That said, it remains to be seen what the division and the City Kickboxing fighters’ future holds, now that Ulberg vs. Stirling is only a distant possibility.