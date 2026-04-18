Carlos Ulberg’s Surgery Update Reveals True Extent of UFC Champ’s Freak Injury

Carlos Ulberg didn’t just win a UFC title; he did so on one leg. What seemed to be a nasty injury in the middle of his fight has now been revealed as something significantly more serious, adding another layer to one of the most shocking performances in recent memory.

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During his encounter with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327, the newly crowned light heavyweight champion tore his ACL. And yet, despite barely being able to move, ‘Black Jag’ still found a way to land the knockout that won him the belt.

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According to Ariel Helwani, Carlos Ulberg’s manager, Ash Belcastro, confirmed the severity of the injury after the fight.

“New UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg did in fact tear his ACL en route to winning the belt last Saturday,” Helwani wrote on X. “He snapped it,’ (Ash) Belcastro tells me.”

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That revelation explains the moment that left fans stunned. Carlos Ulberg was visibly compromised during the main event fight, unable to plant his leg, yet he continued to fight. What followed didn’t look like survival—it looked like calculation.

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Even in such a state, he was able to time a flush left hook and finish the fight. However, the ACL tear was only part of the damage.

“Ulberg had surgery yesterday,” Helwani added. “Belcastro says it ‘went really well,’ per his doctors. He also experienced bone bruising and tibia damage due to the fact that he was fighting with the torn ACL.”

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In other words, every second he stayed in the fight made things worse. And yet, he stayed. However, now comes the difficult part.

“He’s dedicated to getting back as soon as he can,” Ariel Helwani stated.

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But ACL injuries don’t work on urgency. They require time. And in a sport where champions have previously been forced to vacate due to injuries, Carlos Ulberg may soon find himself in the same predicament.

For the time being, however, the focus is not on what comes next. It’s on what just happened, especially when UFC 327 looks like a cursed event, seeing the number of medical suspensions it led to.

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Several other fighters have been indefinitely suspended following UFC 327

Carlos Ulberg is not the only one experiencing uncertainty around his recovery. In fact, UFC 327 left behind a much bigger medical impact, with numerous fighters being forced to step away after an unusually damaging night inside the Octagon.

Along with Ulberg, fighters Jiri Prochazka, Johnny Walker, Dominick Reyes, Curtis Blaydes, and Azamat Murzakanov have all received indefinite medical suspensions. That means no return date, no swift turnaround—only clearance from doctors will decide when they fight again.

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And that’s what makes UFC 327 stand out. Not only was it a fantastic card, but it also turned out to be an expensive one. While fans witnessed knockouts and high-level performances, the aftermath paints a different picture.

A stacked event that ended with several top fighters sidelined, putting divisions on pause and reinforcing Carlos Ulberg’s present reality: no matter how big the win, the body always collects its due.