CBS Broadcaster Joins UFC 324 After Hosting Champions League, FIFA Ballon d’Or

UFC has officially entered its historic seven-year, $7.7 billion partnership with Paramount-CBS, and the promotion is ready to kick things off with its first numbered event. On January 24, UFC 324 at the T-Mobile Arena is already shaping up as a spectacle with a loaded card. But it will not just be the fights stealing the spotlight. The broadcast table has kept the hype alive after the addition of a veteran sports broadcaster and presenter to its team.

The promotion has announced its broadcast lineup for the first card under Paramount+, and most of the major figures remain the same. Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik will handle commentary duties, while Bruce Buffer’s iconic voice returns to introduce the fighters. And in a new addition, CBS Sports host Kate Scott will make her debut under Dana White’s banner, though not on the commentary desk.

CBS presenter Kate Scott joins the UFC 324 broadcasting team

According to the report by CBS, Kate Scott will join former champions Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and Chris Weidman on the analysis desk for the UFC 324 marquee event, bringing a fresh presence to the promotion’s new broadcast era.

For the unversed, the 44-year-old British presenter brings a wide range of experience from working with major networks like FOX, CNN, and Sky Sports, before joining CBS. With her sharp microphone skills, Scott became widely recognized for hosting the UEFA Champions League and football’s most prestigious award show, the Ballon d’Or, on multiple occasions.

Moreover, it is not like the CBS presenter is completely alien to combat sports. During her time with FOX, Scott also hosted “Inside PBC Boxing,” which only adds to her growing list of accolades. The UFC likely took note of that experience before bringing Scott in as part of the Paramount+ broadcast analysis desk.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 261-Na vs Carnelossi, Apr 24, 2021 Jacksonville, Florida, USA UFC ringside announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, UFC ringside announcer Joe Rogan and UFC ringside announcer Jon Anik during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Now, with her impressive addition to the production team, UFC 324 is set to grab the full attention of viewers. While fans are expecting sharp analysis from the expert panel, the first UFC event of 2026 is also building serious heat around its headlining fight.

Justin Gaethje plans to teach Paddy Pimblett a lesson

Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje’s showdown for the interim lightweight title is expected to be a violent clash. Even so, both lightweights have remained respectful toward each other, with very little verbal back and forth fueled by animosity. However, ‘The Baddy’ recently revealed his ideal game plan to beat ‘The Highlight’, saying he expects to knock out the Arizona native just like Max Holloway did at UFC 300.

“I’ll keep it on the feet with him. There’s the blueprint there to beat him. Max (Holloway) done it. Everyone underestimates my striking.” Pimblett told TNT Sports.

Gaethje’s loss to Holloway at the historic event was easily one of the most brutal defeats of his career. With just one second left on the clock, ‘Blessed’ landed the right hand that knocked out the former interim lightweight champion. Even at this point, Gaethje is still eyeing a rematch with the former 145-pound champ to avenge that monumental setback. So, after the Liverpudlian warned him about suffering the same fate at UFC 324, Gaethje did not stay quiet and fired back with even more intensity, vowing to teach his opponent a lesson.

“I know this kid’s going to be trying to kill me, and I know he’s going to make mistakes. So, I have to be ready to take advantage of these mistakes and fight a perfect fight at the highest level. It’s who makes mistakes first, and I’m going to need to teach him that.” ‘The Highlight’ told Paramount in a recent interview.

As the 155-pound stars slowly build tension between them, the impact of their shots is expected to be even heavier on January 24. Ahead of the fight, the odds slightly favor Pimblett, largely because of his grappling edge. Still, with Gaethje facing growing doubts, it would not be shocking to see him rely on his brutal leg kicks and eventually find a knockout moment.

That said, with UFC 324 getting closer, do you think it will live up to the expectations? Let us know in the comments section below.