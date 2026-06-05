CBS Reveals if Joe Rogan Is Replacing Anderson Cooper in Iconic 60 Minutes Role

There’s little doubt that podcast host Joe Rogan is famous. But does that alone justify handing him a journalist’s role? Opinions will vary. But that debate erupted across social media on Thursday after a March report from gossip outlet RadarOnline, amplified by the Austin American-Statesman, claimed that CBS News was considering Rogan as a replacement for Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes following the controversial firing of Scott Pelley. But now, CBS News has provided a clarification!

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CBS News spokesperson Jeremy Adler has told Forbes that the rumors reported by the gossip tabloid and the Texas-based newspaper are “false.”

But in hindsight, it should have been obvious. The American-Statesman, from Rogan’s hometown, had provided only one source for the rumor: RadarOnline. The gossip outlet itself cited unnamed insiders as the basis for its report. According to RadarOnline, hiring Joe Rogan was supposedly part of an effort to attract conservative viewers.

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The Joe Rogan Experience host is, of course, the country’s most popular podcaster, something the tabloid claimed caught CBS’s attention. A survey conducted by Edison Research in 2024 found that most of Rogan’s listeners are men between the ages of 18 and 34.

Rogan also threw his support behind Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election, a move the tabloid claimed further appealed to CBS, which supposedly saw an opportunity to capture the MAGA audience through him. Joe Rogan himself has yet to address the rumors about replacing Cooper on 60 Minutes.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 264-Weigh Ins, Jul 9, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Joe Rogan hosts weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, 09.07.2021 16:47:51, 16389700, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 16389700

Anderson Cooper officially departed CBS News in May 2026 after a nearly 20-year run as a correspondent on 60 Minutes. He stepped away to devote more time to his young children, saying he wanted to spend as much time with his sons as possible while they still wanted to be around him.

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In February 2026, ahead of Cooper’s exit, an exclusive report from Naughty But Nice columnist Rob Shuter made similar claims, but the story ultimately went nowhere. And even if there had been legitimate discussions behind the scenes, CBS News made the right decision by not bringing Joe Rogan into the fold.

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Rogan is known for the free-flowing, often meandering conversations on his podcast, which can sometimes drift into conspiracy theories. By contrast, 60 Minutes adheres to a tightly structured, investigative format. Safe to say, it’s a clear mismatch.

In any case, the speculation reached its peak after Scott Pelley was reportedly shown the door by CBS.

Why was Scott Pelley fired from CBS?

Pelley’s firing was triggered by a contentious staff meeting in early June. He openly attacked the direction 60 Minutes was going under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and newly appointed executive producer Nick Bilton. The next day, Bilton told Pelley that he was being terminated due to hostile and disruptive behavior.

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According to The Post, Weiss defended her decision during the network’s daily editorial call. She didn’t blame his journalism. Instead, she claimed it was due to a breakdown in trust and mutual respect. Weiss also claimed that efforts of reconciliation were made, but they could not reach an agreement and concluded that their relationship couldn’t be repaired.

However, Pelley refuted that idea and claimed no meaningful effort at reconciliation was ever made. He also accused CBS executives of misrepresenting the circumstances of his dismissal. In any case, though, his firing came on the heels of upheaval at CBS News. Anderson Cooper has already left.

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And to make matters worse, veteran correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega also exited. They did so alongside longtime executive producer Tanya Simon and other senior producers.

These were the people who made 60 Minutes what it is today, something Joe Rogan may not have been the right fit for. However, do you think Rogan could have ushered in a new era of journalism?