Celtics Coach Steals Theo Von’s Spotlight at UFC 319 as NBA & MMA World Collide at United Center in Chicago

Over the years, UFC events have attracted celebrities and athletes from every corner of the sports and entertainment world. UFC 319 is no different. With Dricus du Plessis set to defend his middleweight title against the dangerous Khamzat Chimaev, the star-studded crowd has already begun to fill the United Center in Chicago. Some, however, like Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, made sure to arrive early.

Before the preliminary card even kicked off, the 37-year-old coach was spotted cageside, ready to take in the entire night of action. Joe Mazzulla is no stranger to the UFC—he attended UFC 292 in Boston and UFC 303 in Las Vegas—and his passion for combat sports runs deeper than most. He has trained with elite MMA gyms, including sessions under Xtreme Couture’s Eric Nicksick, and is also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. What’s more? It influences his coaching style!

Mike Bohn of USA Today reported on X, “Celtics coach and massive MMA fan Joe Mazzulla is cageside at #UFC319 well ahead of the first fight.” Interestingly, he reportedly uses UFC fight footage as a teaching tool for the Celtics, showing clips to highlight focus, toughness, and composure under pressure—qualities he believes directly translate to basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

His involvement in the sport has also fostered unique connections, including with UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, who once invited him to corner her for a fight. While Mazzulla arrived early, another face was missing. A frequenter of UFC events, Theo Von notably arrives early to watch the prelims and even the early prelims.

Previously, he was spotted alone cageside at UFC 310 and UFC 313, soaking in the action from the very first fight. However, with Von’s absence cageside, someone else seems to have replaced the 45-year-old comedian. Country singer Zac Brown arrived early for the event, as he sat in the front row surrounded by empty seats.

Commentator Jon Akin was first to notice this, as he said, “How about Zac Brown in the building for fight one.” Joe Rogan added, “Taking the Theo Von approach.” Akin quickly chimed in, stating, “Theo beats the broadcast team here every time.” Then Rogan revealed, “He comes with me.” Still, while Mazzulla and Brown turned heads with their early arrival, fans couldn’t help but notice Von was missing.

Joe Mazzulla earns respect from fans

With Mazzulla’s commitment to the UFC and its early prelims, many on social media were left impressed. One user wrote, “In the arena before the prelims have even begun. Respect.” Perhaps, he will show the du Plessis vs. Chimev fight to his team.

Another user claimed people should follow Mazzulla’s example. The user wrote, “This is what everyone who buys a ticket should do.” However, most people are just there for the main card, which admittedly is pretty big.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Someone else wasn’t surprised Mazzulla was cageside this early. The user commented, “Of course he’s there before the early prelims start lmao.” Perhaps he wants his money’s worth.

USA Today via Reuters May 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The next user praised the Boston Celtics head coach. The user remarked, “Joe Mazzulla a real one.” Well, he has been a longtime fan of the UFC, so it shouldn’t really be a surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This user had a question about Theo Von. The user asked, “Where is Theo Von?” He hasn’t arrived yet; maybe he is skipping this one.

Early arrivals from Joe Mazzulla and Zac Brown drew plenty of attention, with fans showing respect for Mazzulla while also noting the absence of comedian Theo Von. With the celebrities settling in, were there any early prelim matchups you were especially looking forward to?