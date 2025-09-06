Chael Sonnen Calls Out Tito Ortiz’s Hypocrisy Over Infamous ‘Wife’ Comments After RAF Wrestling Faceoff

The Real American Freestyle promotion’s debut in Cleveland wasn’t just about takedowns and pins. It was also a stage where old rivalries were dusted off. Chael Sonnen sat at the commentary desk, but before long, his name was tangled up once again with Tito Ortiz’s.

Ortiz issued a challenge during the broadcast, reminding fans of their decades-long history. But Sonnen didn’t just look at the future. He dug into the past, revisiting one of the most controversial yet hilarious lines he ever threw out, and this time, he called out what he sees as Ortiz’s double standard. So, what happened?

Chael Sonnen blasts Tito Ortiz as he reveals his contradictory call-out at Real American Freestyle

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, ‘The Bad Guy’ explained where the storm began by stating, “Now, where this all stems from, by the way, is when I was getting ready to fight Tito, he was talking about ‘I’m the world champion, and I’m in the Hall of Fame and I’m one of the greatest to ever do it.’ All true. He’s talking about himself. That’s all true.”

But then came the jab that would live in MMA infamy as Sonnen continued, “And he goes, ‘And all you’ve done is get here because of your mouth.’ So now it comes to me and I said, ‘Tito, the only one that I’ve ever seen make money with their mouth is your ex-wife’. And that’s a very, very nasty thing to say…”

Yet he argued it was between him and Jenna Jameson, whom he was referring to, and reportedly, she later made it clear on social media that she wasn’t bothered. Tito Ortiz, however, demanded an apology not just for the insult, but for calling Jameson his wife when she wasn’t. In Ortiz’s eyes, the mislabel was almost as offensive as the remark itself.

But Chael Sonnen wasn’t finished. Further along in the YouTube video, he recalled another side of his long-time rival, one that admired his verbal warfare. He revealed, “He’s also quick to point out that he grabbed me backstage one time and told me, ‘Hey, you’re doing a great job with your interviews. You’re changing this game. Do not stop. Do not stop talking.”

At the time, Sonnen appreciated the encouragement. He even said he admired Ortiz before things soured. But what stunned him was how the former UFC light heavyweight champion could, in the same breath, praise him for trash talk and then hate him for it. According to Sonnen, “It’s like, Tito, do you understand how these things don’t go together? You’re taking credit and you’re admitting that you encouraged me to keep talking but in your very next sentence you’re talking about how angry you are at something I said. They just don’t go together.”

For those who’ve followed their careers, this feud feels like a pendulum. Back in 1998, Chael Sonnen pinned Ortiz in 44 seconds in a college wrestling match. Years later, Ortiz got revenge at Bellator 170, choking Sonnen out in the first round. Now, in 2025, their story finds another chapter, this time in Real American Freestyle, a brand-new promotion founded by the late Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

While ‘The Bad Guy’ accepted the call-out from Ortiz, he has been very busy lately. After all, his appearance at RAF wasn’t the only big news involving him, as he also took part in CJI 2 (Craig Jones Invitational) and has now spoken out about what exactly happened!

Sonnen blames the “contract” for his back-to-back losses to Craig Jones at CJI 2

The legendary former UFC title contender had a rough night in Las Vegas. Sonnen flew more than four hours on the very day of competition before stepping onto the mat against Australian grappling ace Craig Jones. His wrestling pedigree was never in question, but against Jones’ elite jiu-jitsu, it wasn’t enough.

Within moments, Sonnen was put to sleep by a slick buggy choke. Frustrated, he argued with the referee and demanded another chance. Yet the result didn’t change. Jones quickly submitted him again, while Sonnen was left to joke about it all afterward.

Taking to X, he wrote, “The contract said 3 out of 5,” and later added, “The first thing you do in a position like that is relax. That’s all that was. I don’t blame anybody and I’m not upset. Misinterpretations happen. I forgive you.”

What’s interesting is Sonnen’s participation in CJI 2 came as a result of Olympic wrestler, Gable Steveson’s controversial withdrawal from his originally scheduled bout against Jones. But the throughline remains the same: Sonnen thrives where drama and competition collide.

His words may sting, his performances may falter, yet his presence always turns heads. With Tito Ortiz breathing new life into their feud and Jones closing the book on his grappling career at Sonnen’s expense, one question lingers: will ‘The Bad Guy’ ever truly step away from the spotlight, or is he destined to keep finding new stages to steal? Let us know in the comments below!