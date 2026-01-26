Chael Sonnen Claims Sean O’Malley Lost at UFC 324 but Still Deserves Reward

Sean O’ Malley broke his losing streak and showed that there is still a champion somewhere in him. UFC 324’s co-main event wasn’t supposed to be O’ Malley vs Song Yadong; this bout came into the spotlight only after Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes was scrapped after Kayla’s neck injury. The co-main event delivered as ‘Suga’ defeated Song Yadong via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the contest 29-28. In a closely fought contest, the first round turned out to be the decider, and Chael Sonnen openly questioned what the fight was ever meant to achieve.

The first round went to O’Malley, with all three judges scoring it in his favour unanimously. Song’s game plan took a turn in the second; he started throwing sharp, low kicks and maintained proper distance from Sean, trying to nullify his reach advantage. In the third round, O’Malley managed to maintain distance, and O’ Mally’s late surge proved enough to secure his first victory since March 2024. Even with his hand raised, questions lingered about what the fight truly meant, questions that Chael Sonnen addressed in his post-fight breakdown.

Chael Sonnen questions the meaning behind Sean O’Malley’s victory

“I gotta tell you, I’m glad it’s over,” Sonnen said. “There’s a relief in there that it’s over on behalf of Sean. I never got it. I never understood or knew what those guys were fighting for.” “One guy he’s got no issue with whatsoever, that has literally never said anything to him that upset him, is that guy, Song Yadong,” he explained. “When that fight was over, I also thought that Song won that fight,” he said, pointing to how the arena reacted once the decision was announced. “They made the announcement, and the crowd did not like it.”

Despite believing fans leaned toward Song, Sonnen didn’t expect the debate to linger for long. “My guess is they don’t think Sean won, and I also predict for you that’s probably not a headline anywhere,” he added. “A lot of fights happen where you don’t agree with the outcome,” Sonnen reiterated that he expected the judges to side with Song.

That theme echoed O’Malley’s own post-fight comments. The former champion admitted he initially believed Song was just as fast as him, at least in his head, before realizing inside the Octagon that the speed gap wasn’t what he expected.

Even so, Sonnen credited Sean O’Malley for stepping into an awkward matchup and finding a way through. “He still found a way to go out there and win.” In Sonnen’s view, that effort deserves recognition. No matter how indefinitive it was, O’ Malley needed this win. After the win, while ‘Suga’ stated Merab Dvalishvili deserved the bantamweight title shot next, he called out Petr Yan at the White House Card.

Petr Yan responds coldly after Sean O’Malley’s UFC 324 callout

Back in October 2022, O’Malley defeated Yan in a controversial decision that got him a title shot. Since then, Yan called out ‘Suga’ on multiple occasions for a fight. After losing the title to Merab, O’Malley returned to the winning column at UFC 32,4 and he quickly called out Petr Yan after the fight. However, Yan responded with a cold, sarcastic remark.

“Just woke up,” Yan wrote, adding a yawning emoji. “Anything important happened?” The bantamweight champion further stated, “I don’t choose my opponents. Whoever the UFC puts in front of me next is going into deep waters.”

In his post-fight interview, O’Malley said, ” Petr Yan has something that I want.” “All respect to Merab. If he gets the next shot, it’s well deserved. But Petr Yan, you want that rematch, I want that belt. Let’s make it happen. Go out there and take care of Merab if that’s what’s next; if not, let’s run it, baby. O’Malley added. “If they make that fight, I’m chilling.”

O’Malley acknowledged Yan’s credentials and explained the level of preparation he believes a rematch would demand. “I’m going to have to show up ready to go five rounds, focused, and improve outside of camp. Petr Yan is the champ for a reason. He’s one of my favorite fighters to watch. I would love to compete against him again. But yeah, I’d have to have a really good camp, show up and put on an OG ‘Suga’ performance.”

