Chael Sonnen Confuses Lil Wayne With Another Rapper as Daniel Cormier Rallies for Dustin Poirier’s UFC 318 Walkout Plea

With UFC 318 just a few days away, Daniel Cormier is already thinking ahead—not about the fight itself, but about who will wrap the BMF belt around the winner’s waist. And this time, he wants a New Orleans legend to participate. His suggestion? If Dustin Poirier wins, Lil Wayne should crown him. However, the occasion rapidly devolved into chaos due to Chael Sonnen‘s uniquely Chael confusion.

Cormier, always the sentimental type when it comes to his fellow fighters, sees Poirier’s relationship to Louisiana and Lil Wayne as a unique storyline that deserves attention. After all, every BMF belt ceremony has had its own flavor, from Jorge Masvidal to Mark Coleman. Now it’s Wayne’s turn, at least according to DC.

On the latest episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy, Cormier said, “If Lil Wayne is walking him out, Lil Wayne should walk out there and put the belt on Dustin Poirier. I think Lil Wayne should do it.” And then Chael Sonnen spoke. “Okay, I didn’t know he was buddies with Lil Wayne, by the way. I didn’t know that was a thing,” he said, genuinely surprised.

Then came the question that caused the internet to collectively facepalm: “Is Lil Wayne the one that says, ‘Yeeaahh?'” Cormier, already laughing, cut in quickly: “No, that’s Lil Jon, man.” ‘The American Gangster’ then went on to question whether the two rappers looked alike and whether ‘DC’ was just attempting to name-drop.

“You’re sure he doesn’t say, ‘Yeeaahh?'” he questioned again. When things got more chaotic, he further joked about doing the Dave Chappelle version of the ‘Yeeaahh?’ referencing Dave Chappelle’s iconic Lil Jon skit. “That’s Chappelle by the way—you know what I’m doing! I’m doing Chappelle’s version,” he said.

The two went back and forth, trapped between satire and real confusion. All jokes aside, Cormier’s decision to include Lil Wayne makes sense for more than just entertainment purposes. Dustin Poirier has always symbolized Lafayette, Louisiana, while Lil Wayne is as NOLA as it gets. Whether the Grammy-winning rapper walks ‘The Diamond’ out or wraps the belt around him, one thing is certain: if UFC 318 needs a little more flair, Cormier has provided the blueprint. In fact, he even revealed his plans for if/when Max Holloway wins the fight instead.

Daniel Cormier reveals his plans for a Max Holloway win

Daniel Cormier’s pick for Dustin Poirier may have been based on spectacle, but when it came to Max Holloway, sentiment took over. When asked who he would like to place the BMF belt around Holloway’s waist if the Hawaiian wins at UFC 318, the former double champion did not hesitate.

And, unlike Lil Wayne’s big-stage energy, this time he looked towards Holloway’s family. “It’s kinda like personal because I watched the disappointment of the last fight,” Cormier remarked, referring to Holloway’s shattering KO loss to Ilia Topuria. That recollection of Holloway’s heartbreak and the quiet support he received backstage lingered with DC.

“I would let Max’s wife do it because they’re so close, and she means so much.” He even offered that Holloway’s kid do it instead, keeping the event focused on love rather than publicity. “It’s not just Max fighting. It’s his entire team, his entire family,” Cormier stated.

“I’d let his wife or his son do it.” It’s a fitting proposal for someone like ‘Blessed,’ who gave his BMF belt to his wife, Alessa Quizon, as soon as he received it at UFC 300. “She looked like John Wick,” he joked at the time. However, there was sincerity underneath the comedy. Holloway finds strength at home, and Cormier has definitely not forgotten how strong that link is.