Chael Sonnen Does the Unthinkable as Daniel Cormier Brings Up $225K Stolen Truck

Chael Sonnen isn’t known for his sensitivity, and Daniel Cormier recently received a reminder of that. After ‘DC’ revealed a few days ago that his truck had been stolen at San Jose Airport, most fans expressed sympathy. But Sonnen? He delivered middle fingers and mockery. On their Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, ‘The American Gangster’ let loose, criticizing Cormier not for losing a $224,000 SUV, but for being too wealthy to care.

With his signature sarcasm, Chael Sonnen reminded everyone that this wasn’t Daniel Cormier’s first pricey toy. “Do you remember that time we were all feeling bad because you had a car stolen, and then you revealed to us that you get a new Raptor every single year?” he questioned, before flipping the bird twice, something that he admitted he rarely does.

When ‘DC’ corrected him, stating that he had only upgraded twice in ten years, Sonnen refused to back down. “What an elitist p—- you are,” he said, pointing out Cormier’s luxurious lifestyle, golf clothes, and soft-spoken modesty. Cormier laughed off the attack. He pushed back against the “every year” narrative, even offering to give Sonnen one of his soft, seemingly exceptional shirts.

The back-and-forth never became heated, but it was evident Sonnen wasn’t simply joking—he was making a point. The irony was not lost on fans. Cormier returned from UFC 317, where he sat cageside for Topuria’s historic knockout, only to find out that his new truck was missing. Many people would be saddened.

However, ‘DC’ had the police involved within hours and had backup a backup vehicle ready in no time. It’s something that Sonnen pointed out in the podcast when he imitated Cormier and said, “I had my car stolen, but I got another ride over here. My buddy’s the police. I mean, you know, not for nothing (flips the bird again.) I’m glad I took your car.”

It wasn’t exactly a tragic ending for Cormier, especially when you’re worth $7 million and likely have another truck on the way. In fact, he is already finding ways to make back some major money after the loss by partnering up with big-money movie houses, as one of the faces promoting their next big movie.

Daniel Cormier recovers his losses already with a new promo

For someone who had just lost a six-figure truck, Daniel Cormier didn’t look remotely rattled. That’s because, even before the insurance paperwork was done, ‘DC’ was already clocking in for a completely different kind of job. Within a day or two of his truck getting stolen, the former double champion made headlines by fronting a Jurassic World: Rebirth promo. And that is a seamless pivot from a personal personal setback to commercial spotlight.

The promotion itself is a smart blend of reality and fiction. Cormier, shown instructing a young fighter, narrates in a tone that combines battle expertise with cinematic drama. His speech discusses “forces of nature” and “survival,” which, although fitted for a dinosaur-infested storyline, also discreetly echoes the unpredictability of real life, which he had recently seen firsthand.

With Jurassic World: Rebirth set to premiere in U.S. theaters on July 2 and headlined by stars like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, the partnership made sense. The film, directed by Gareth Edwards and scripted by original franchise scribe David Koepp, is advertised as a standalone sequel and the seventh installment in the blockbuster series.

For Cormier, it’s another feather in an already stacked cap, with his resume now including UFC gold, Olympic wrestling, Hollywood promo lead, and, unexpectedly, damage control done right.