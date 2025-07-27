Chael Sonnen Drops ‘Bad Guy’ Act, Pleads Fans to Help Brain-Damaged Kickboxing Tragedy Victim

In the intense arena of combat sports, boxing emerges as the discipline that accounts for the most serious injuries — some tragically fatal, while others leave fighters with lasting impacts on their lives. One of the most gut-wrenching stories from nearly a decade ago revolves around the promising talent Prichard Colón. The Puerto Rican boxer maintained an unblemished record in his professional career until October 17, 2015, when a bout against Terrel Williams in Virginia took a tragic turn.

A flurry of illegal strikes to the back of the head left Colón in a state of paralysis. He never bounced back after that. The incident was a tough wake-up call about the gritty truths that often lurk beneath the fame and excitement of the sport. Unfortunately, a comparable situation arose in late 2023, occurring outside the professional spotlight. Lei Zhenhuan, a Chinese PhD chemistry student at the University of Waterloo in Canada, has taken the plunge into the world of kickboxing.

However, in an unsanctioned event back in October 2023, he suffered multiple head strikes that ultimately resulted in him being left in a vegetative state. He has been in a coma ever since. A single father traveled all the way from China to file a lawsuit in the British Columbia Supreme Court against the event organizers and others he believes are at fault. Currently, there are no major developments regarding the legal case.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a show of solidarity, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen stepped forward to support the young student. Uncle Sonnen shared a post on his Instagram Story, linking to the GoFundMe campaign created to help cover medical and legal expenses. The fundraiser, which aims to raise $250,000, has only reached 18% of its goal so far. In a powerful show of support, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen stepped up to help the injured student. He shared a post on his Instagram Story, linking to a GoFundMe campaign set up to cover medical and legal expenses.

AD

via Imago MMA: UFC 148-Silva vs Sonnen II Jul. 7, 2012 Las Vegas, NV, USA UFC fighter Chael Sonnen in the ring prior to his fight against Anderson Silva not pictured during a middleweight bout in UFC 148 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilas-USAxTODAYxSportsx 6368330

The fundraiser is targeting a goal of $250,000, but it has currently only managed to hit 18% of that mark. Aside from the financial aspects, the Lei Zhenhuan situation highlights some concerning issues regarding medical negligence. Recent reports indicate that organizers “fraudulently” positioned Lei’s opponent, a seasoned kickboxer with competitive experience in Thailand, in the novice division.

They promoted the event as a “light” and “controlled” match, under a contract that explicitly Prohibits the experienced fighters raising serious concerns about the integrity and safety standards of the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Latest update on Lei Zhenhuan’s condition following tragic kickboxing incident

Lei Zhenhuan is currently using a wheelchair and is under constant care at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. Months after the tragic event, his family is firmly holding a group associated with the martial arts tournament responsible for the injury that took place. At the fall 2023 kickboxing event, Lei’s opponent reportedly delivered multiple strikes with excessive force, resulting in significant and lasting damage. Doctors have now told Lei that a complete recovery is not expected.

In pursuit of justice, Lei Zhenhuan’s mother has filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for both past and future medical care. She continues to demand accountability from those responsible. The most recent update on Lei’s condition came on June 4, via a statement from his mother’s lawyer, Erik Magraken, who said,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I thank every one of the hundreds of people who have contributed to this fundraiser and have assisted. With persistence we will reach the fundraising goal. If you have never shared this on your social media channels please do. Every share helps raise funds and every dollar goes to good use to help Lei receive the treatment and care that he crucially needs.”



With a UFC icon entering the scene, we can anticipate a surge in excitement, likely inspiring more big names to get involved, much like the recent outpouring of support for Ben Askren during his recovery after lung transplant surgery. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the Lei Zhenhuan family during this time.