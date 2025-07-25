Chael Sonnen Forgives Elon Musk as $399.5B CEO Apologizes After Major SpaceX Blunder

On Thursday, thousands of people lost their internet service, and all of the Starlink users were trying to get a connection. The firm put out a statement about the huge disruption and said it was being looked into. Now, Elon Musk, the CEO, has apologized to everyone, which may not have been a good look for the world’s richest man, who also lost a lot of money recently.

Yes, Elon Musk hasn’t been having a nice time lately because he lost $15 billion from his net worth. This happened because the stock prices of his car company, Tesla, went down by almost 7%. Musk hasn’t said anything about the issue yet, but he felt he had to apologize to Starlink users, saying that the parent firm, SpaceX, is looking into the problem.

“Service will be restored shortly. Sorry for the outage. SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Elon Musk wrote on X. Well, this tweet garnered millions of impressions, and it also came under UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen‘s radar. In a fashion that only ‘The American Gangster’ operates, he spoke on behalf of all the Starlink users and accepted the $399.5 billion tech mogul for his company’s massive blunder.

Chael Sonnen’s response to Elon Musk’s Starlink problem may not have been what you expected. But the internet mogul from South Africa is used to getting replies like this on several social media sites. You might be wondering what went wrong with the huge connection disruption, though. Well, we’re lucky that one of SpaceX’s top officials has spoken out about the event. This is what he said.

Elon Musk’s top executive reveals the reason behind the Starlink outage

Amidst all the chaos surrounding the massive outage, Michael Nicolls, Vice President for Starlink Engineering at SpaceX, mentioned that over 6 million users residing in as many as 140 countries were affected by the Starlink outage. While claiming that they’ve worked on a “solution” for the situation, Nicolls revealed that a software mishap was the core issue behind the connection errors.

“The outage was due to failure of key internal software services that operate the core network,” Elon Musk’s executive wrote on X. But his message didn’t just end there, as Michael Nicolls ended his message with an apology to all the Starlink users around the world. “Sorry for the outage. SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” he added.

via Imago May 30, 2020, Kennedy Space Center, FL, United States of America: Elon Musk, CEO and lead designer, SpaceX, participates in a post launch news conference for the NASA SpaceX Crew Demo-2 mission at Kennedy Space Center, May 30, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Kennedy Space Center United States of America – ZUMAp138 20200530_zaa_p138_136 Copyright: xKimxShiflett/Nasax

Meanwhile, some reports claim that there has never been a connection outage quite like the Starlink one ever in history. Internet analysis expert Doug Madory, who works for the Kentik firm, claimed, “This is likely the longest outage ever for Starlink, at least while it became a major service provider.” Well, the outage lasted only a few hours, but it really riled up the majority of the users of Elon Musk’s network. The SpaceX CEO would hope that he could minimize such issues going forward. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.