Chael Sonnen Goes Off on Jon Anik for Sabotaging UFC White House Event Hype

The UFC has finally entered into its massive $7.7 billion, seven-year Paramount+ and CBS deal. With that, the hype for the still-unofficial White House card is also gaining momentum. From fans to experts, everyone has their own dream version of the spectacle projected for June 14. However, when Jon Anik laid out his stacked expectations for the card, many turned their heads, especially Chael Sonnen, who believes the idea could be disastrous.

On the Jaxxon podcast, the UFC play-by-play commentator claimed that the promotion might seriously consider booking six to seven title fights for the White House card. While Anik offered no confirmation, his idea lined up closely with what the President of the United States initially suggested, floating the possibility of eight to nine title fights. Joe Rogan even called that idea “nuts.” Now, pushing back even harder, ‘The Bad Guy’ stepped in to explain why stacking that many title fights on one card would be a terrible move.

Chael Sonnen subliminally pushes back on Jon Anik’s UFC White House idea

“What example on earth do you have to compare that to? You can’t do it to the movies. You can’t do it to the concerts. You can’t do it in our own sport, which has held UFC 100, 200, and 300. To our own sport that played Sphere. The biggest gate that we ever had, which, by the way, my audience, the hardcore audience, couldn’t name the co-main event right now,” Sonnen said on his YouTube video.

‘The American Gangster’ does seem to have a point.

The UFC has hosted several landmark events where it could have stacked the main card with only championship fights. Still, Dana White and the matchmakers have consistently capped cards at three title fights and never more than that.

With that in mind, Sonnen took a shot at Anik’s idea without naming him. He highlighted that the UFC would hurt itself if it ever ran that many title fights on one card. He also doubled down on his belief that hardcore fans would forget many of those fights, just like they have with previous mega events.

“So why on earth do you think if you play in a certain lawn that you have seven title fights? I’m just asking, why would you ever speak those words? You have never been told that. If there were seven title fights, you’re gonna cannibalize your own business,” Sonnen added.

When Sonnen used the word “cannibalizing,” he did not spell it out, but the meaning feels clear.

If the UFC stacks seven title fights on one card, it risks depleting its champion pool and leaving fewer marquee matchups for future events, which would ultimately harm its business.

Imago December 8, 2022, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – December 8: Chael Sonnen walk the red carpet as they arrive at Sahara Casino and Resort for Fighterss Only World MMA Awards on December 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20221208_zsa_p175_169 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Still, if the promotion actually delivers the kind of spectacle Conor McGregor keeps teasing, the White House card could end up becoming something truly unforgettable.

Conor McGregor calls out Floyd Mayweather for June 14 showdown

In 2017, two of the biggest combat sports superstars collided inside the ring and shattered records. Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather’s generational boxing match became one of the top three highest-grossing live gate events in boxing history. However, after that fight, ‘The Notorious’ cleverly planted the seed for a future rematch, this time inside the cage. Nearly a decade later, the Irishman now believes the time has come to reignite that rivalry.

Taking to social media, McGregor uploaded a video from their 2017 clash, where both men traded brutal verbal shots. The clip instantly grabbed attention. In the caption, the biggest MMA star in the world invited the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. to an MMA showdown at the White House, while also slipping in a message for Michael Chandler.

“Floyd Mayweather, when you are ready for that promised MMA bout, I am here. The White House is nice in the summer, I heard. Just kidding, Mike [Chandler]! Although… I could fight both the same night. Floyd MMA? EASY. 10 seconds,” ‘The Notorious’ wrote.

That is classic McGregor trash talk. It is loud, confident, and full of bravado. Still, while the former two-division champion continues to tease a super clash with the boxing legend, sanctioning such a bout could prove difficult. Athletic commissions would likely hesitate, especially since Floyd has never competed in MMA and is now 48 years old.

With that said, what do you think a possible White House card could look like? Let us know in the comments section below.