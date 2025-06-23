Chael Sonnen Offers Hollywood Stint as Kevin Lee Suspects Ali Abdelaziz of Poor Match-Making

Ahead of his much-anticipated comeback, Kevin Lee vowed to return in peak form and make waves with his PFL debut. However, what unfolded inside the cage was a brutal reality check. Gadzhi Rabadanov overwhelmed the Detroit native, knocking him out in the very first round and turning Lee’s debut into a disaster. In the aftermath, fans across the MMA world called for Lee’s retirement, criticizing the stark contrast between his bold promises and lackluster performance. Amidst the backlash, Chael Sonnen stepped in with a surprising new pitch for the former UFC standout.

Before his PFL debut, Lee, in a conversation with MMAJunkie, expressed that he would finish Rabadanov, “The last time that I fought a Russian, or somebody from that area, was in 2015. We fought in Ireland, and going into that fight, one of my main goals was to show that American wrestling is better, and I proved that.” However, his performance didn’t resonate with his words, as not only was he dominated, but he was also finished in the first round when Rabadanov left him face-planted with a punch.

After the defeat, Lee took to his X handle to address his defeat, “I’m not a coward. At least I can say that I tried. I shot for the stars. My legs just aren’t what they used to be. I can’t absorb shots anymore, and honestly, I don’t know if it will come back.” Many within the community have advised the former UFC fighter to retire. Interestingly, even UFC legend Chael Sonnen has come forward with a new stint for Lee—acting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Responding to Lee’s X post, Sonnen stated, “Hey, my friend, Chael checking in on ya. Been there — sucks. BUT you’re young and good-looking. If you want, I can steer you towards some film opportunities when you’re ready. A TRUE CHAMPION you are. Respect and friendship — ALWAYS.” Well, a number of the MMA fighters have debuted in movies including the likes of Kamaru Usman, Georges-Saint Pierre, and Conor McGregor, but will Kevin Lee leave an impact in Hollywood? It’s up to him.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, in the comment section, one fan accused Ali Abdelaziz of deliberately setting him up against Rabadanov to make the Dagestani look better in the record books. The fan argued that if he had wanted to, Abdelaziz could have given him a more suitable opponent. Responding to the fan’s comment, Lee wrote, “I know.” After the fallout, even Rabadanov had to come forward to plead with Lee not to retire so soon.

Gadzhi Rabadanov urged Kevin Lee to reconsider retirement

Kevin Lee joined the UFC at a young age, with the intention of making him the next big star of the promotion. However, despite his efforts, he was defeated by several top talents. After compiling an 11-8 record under the UFC banner, he was ultimately released by Dana White in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A year later, Lee defeated Thiago Oliveira in the Lights Out Championship to mark his comeback, but by then, it was too late for him. Now, with his PFL debut loss, Lee might seriously consider retiring from the sport; however, Rabadanov has asked Lee to reconsider, “He said maybe he will retire, I told him ‘No way.’ I believe he can come back; he’s strong. I hope he will be back after a little bit of rest, and then he can come back.”

With retirement on the horizon, Kevin Lee’s next step remains uncertain, as the fighter has yet to release a statement about his next opponent. However, considering that his recent post highlights his vulnerabilities, it might just signal the end of the road for Lee. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what he decides next.