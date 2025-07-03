Chael Sonnen Pushed Into Fire by Daniel Cormier as Ilia Topuria Misinformation Comes to Light

Daniel Cormier is eating his words, but he’s pointing the finger at Chael Sonnen! Why? The former ‘champ-champ’ recently made a bold claim about Ilia Topuria’s family background. On an episode of the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ show, Cormier suggested that the newly crowned lightweight champion didn’t exactly have to struggle in his early life.

Discussing ‘El Matador’s rise into superstardom, Cormier claimed, “So when I talked to Ilia, I was talking to him about his $2 million gym that he has in his house. I go, ‘oh man, now you might have like, you might have money now after these two wins, but before, I’m like, how do you have so much money?’ Come to find out, Ilia got family money. Ilia’s rich.”

But it wasn’t just Topuria in the firing line. Cormier added, “Arman’s (Tsarukyan) like rich. Could you imagine two rich dudes fighting for a UFC title? Two rich dudes that didn’t get their money in fighting would be the craziest thing because rich dudes don’t fight.”

However, Cormier might have gotten things mixed up as the ‘Topuria Land’ account on X came out with receipts. They shared a clip of Ilia Topuria’s past interview with Ariel Helwani, where far from being born into wealth, the young fighter revealed that he juggled four jobs: cashier, grappling teacher, beach attendant, and security guard. Not exactly the lifestyle of the rich and famous.

That’s when things got interesting as Cormier quickly responded by writing, “Damn I was wrong. I think Chael told me this, and I should know better than to listen to Chael! He got me again.”

Just like that, Chael Sonnen found himself shouldering the responsibility for his co-host’s claims. As for Arman Tsarukyan? That’s where things get murkier. During a chat on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Henry Cejudo dropped a bombshell. He claimed that the Armenian lightweight was, “I’m talking about $100 million rich. No, he’s got [money]… It’s like that. His dad is a fine businessman, bro.”

So maybe Cormier got half the story right. But in mixing it all together, he seemingly painted Ilia Topuria with the same brush and got burned for it. And unfortunately, Chael Sonnen got caught in the crossfire. Yet, even if he might have mistakenly judged his background, the former champion was full of praise for ‘El Matador’ with just one concern!

Daniel Cormier claims Ilia Topuria’s a “real life star” but lays out Islam Makhachev as a concern to his reign

When Ilia Topuria starched Charles Oliveira in under one round at UFC 317, history was made. The Georgian-Spanish phenom didn’t just win a belt, he became the first undefeated double champ in UFC history. Daniel Cormier had the best seat in the house that night, as he was behind the broadcast desk. And after the dust settled, he didn’t hold back.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier stated, “He’s only 28 years old. He’s only had nine UFC fights and he’s already a double champion. He’s the real deal. … Ilia Topuria’s a real life star, man.” The UFC veteran who’s seen both sides of the picture, as a fighter and now as a commentator, knows greatness when he sees it as he further stated, “As long as he stays the course I believe he’s going to be very valuable and in the championship picture or as the champion at 155 for a long time.”

But there’s one name that might bring ‘El Matador’s momentum to a grinding halt. Who is it? According to Cormier, “I think Islam gets by him, but I think Islam would be one of the greatest challenges he would have because they’re both just next level, but right now he seems to be separating himself from everybody.”

However, that matchup may have to wait. Islam Makhachev is currently on the hunt for his own second title at welterweight. And after UFC 317, Paddy Pimblett entered the cage and came face-to-face with the new champ. With their explosive history, that matchup might be on the horizon, too.

To wrap things up, Daniel Cormier might have fumbled the background story, but he’s not blind to greatness. Whether it’s Islam Makhachev’s puzzle or Paddy Pimblett’s size advantage, the road ahead is filled with tests. But if UFC 317 was any indication, ‘El Matador’ might end up proving everyone wrong in the future!