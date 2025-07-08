Chael Sonnen Slammed as Dricus Du Plessis’ $10K Bet With Khamzat Chimaev Prompts Viral Mistake

Despite coming out of a ‘violent illness’, Khamzat Chimaev showcased explosive takedown skills and arm strength that broke Robert Whittaker’s mandible at UFC 308. The straightforward and clinical approach by the Chechen Wolf pushed Dricus Du Plessis to get a fight booked against ‘Borz’. In one of the more exciting matchups of the year, the two will fight each other at UFC 319. And as he prepares to take Chimaev on, Du Plessis believes that ‘Borz’ will struggle to take him down.

The middleweight champion took to his Instagram page and shared some visuals of his training. Business as usual, but it was the caption that captured the attention of the fight world. ‘Stillknocks’s coach made an offer to any man who could take him down in training. Du Plessis wrote, “My face when the 2 hour session is done and @coachmornevisser says everyone line up, 10k for the first guy to take down DDP and you think it’s a joke but coach doesn’t joke about these things.” Quite a bold statement, to say the least. But this instance gave rise to a humorous moment involving none other than the legendary Chael Sonnen.

Taking to his YouTube channel, ‘The American Gangster’ weighed in on Du Plessis’ claims that Chimaev won’t be able to take him down. If you remember, the South African champion once competed in a quintet grappling tournament where he beat five members of team Gracie Barra. According to Sonnen, if the champion takes away Chimaev’s strength – takedowns – we won’t get to see the rest of the Chechen star’s weapons in action. While his talks were on point, the title and the description of the video had a clear mistake.

Instead of writing Khamzat Chimaev’s name, Sonnen’s account put the former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, in the title and the description. The title of the video read, “Dricus Du Plessis Offers Sean Strickland $10,000 for Every Takedown.” And the description read, “Chael Sonnen talks Dricus Du Plessis $10,000 offer to Sean Strickland on this episode of Beyond the Fight.”

As expected, the fighting community swept down to the comments section to point at ‘The Bad Guy’s mistake. Let’s see what the fans had to say.

Needless to say, fight fans didn’t forgive the goof-up. After all, the entire world has been anticipating the battle between Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis for quite some time now. And with the mess up in the title, fans didn’t let up. One fan commented, “Chael, are you hiring for a virtual assistant? I won’t put the wrong names in your video titles.” Another fan wrote, “Can’t let accurate titles get close!”, invoking the infamous TUF Brazil moment between Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva. One more fan added, “Where does Sean Strickland fit into this?”

Meanwhile, many fans decided to weigh in on the claim that Chimaev might lose a wrestling game against Du Plessis. One fan asserted, “No, he cant and wont find a way.” Another fan brought ‘Tarzan’ and the $10K reward back into the picture and wrote, “Strickland wont take Chimaev down once. I bet you $10k.” But the others remained adamant with their support for the Chechen Wolf and his wrestling prowess. One fan commented, “Nobody could beat Chimeaz in a wrestling match. No one.” Another fan wrote, “Chimaev just gunna tag him over and over for the whole fight. Its gunna snooze.”

But a few others decided to bring some fun into the scenario. They focused on Sonnen’s mistake to give rise to a new mythical fighter with Strickland and Chimaev’s names. One fan commented, “Sean “Borz” Chimaev.” Another fan added to the notion and wrote, “Ole Sean Chimaev.” But what are your thoughts on the goof-up? Do you think Du Plessis can escape Chimaev’s wrestling at UFC 319?