Chael Sonnen U-Turns on His Words as Craig Jones Fight Gets Confirmed After Gable Steveson Pullout

The Craig Jones Invitational suffered a massive setback after Gable Steveson’s last-minute pullout. The Olympian sustained an unfortunate toe injury before the fight, forcing him to withdraw from the August 30–31 event. However, Chael Sonnen suddenly emerged as a surprising replacement for Steveson in the annual grappling spectacle! For a moment, many fans refused to believe it—‘The Bad Guy’ was back in action. Sonnen himself also hinted that the deal hadn’t actually been finalized.

‘The American Gangster’ on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show revealed that he received a call from Flo Wrestling Content Director Christian Pyles, and it unfortunately took a disappointing turn. He said, “It wasn’t an offer—it was a feeling-out process,” leaving little hope for the anticipated grappling match. But Sonnen remained undefeated and undisputed, as he managed to trick us all!

Sonnen’s tease immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with many joking that only Chael could “announce, deny, and hype” a fight in the same week. Some pointed out that his mind games mirror the promotional tricks he used during his UFC days, which often turned press conferences into must-watch events.

Despite all the twists, Chael Sonnen vs. Craig Jones is still happening.

Chael Sonnen took to X and uploaded a video of himself with the caption, “Craig Jones International 2 finally got interesting.” With that, ‘The Bad Guy’ once again proved why he’s one of the best in the business at stirring the pot. As entertaining as the build-up has been, it’s safe to assume both competitors are ready to put on a show for us—for the second time.

Yes, you read that right. The pair previously faced each other at the ADCC World Championships in September 2017 in Espoo, Finland. Back then, Jones came out on top, defeating Chael in a grappling showdown. So, after eight long years, two of the most well-known combat sports personalities are set to clash once again—in a very different, but just as entertaining, setup.

Adding further intrigue, Sonnen has not competed in professional grappling since his 2019 retirement tour on the submission circuit, while Jones has steadily built his reputation as one of the world’s premier BJJ tacticians. That contrast—one man’s showmanship against another’s technical precision—has become the narrative fans are already debating online.

Craig Jones facing a former UFC title challenger in his invitational is definitely something that sparks excitement. Keeping that energy alive, the Aussie also took a few playful shots at the head honcho, delivering the matchups in his own unique and very funny style.

Craig Jones trolls Dana White while announcing CJI card

Dana White typically adopts a laid-back approach to announcing fights. The UFC CEO often prefers social media livestreams over flashy methods to let everyone know who’s fighting whom. And honestly, not many fans have been fond of his style, as they feel it doesn’t add much to the hype. However, Craig Jones decided to put his own spin on it! He playfully mimicked Dana White’s style and turned it into a caricature while announcing the CJI 2 matchups.

Jones uploaded a series of videos on his Instagram, wearing a bald wig and stating, “What’s up everybody, Beta White here! Live from the w–re room, guys! We’re coming to you live from Las Vegas! We have a bad-ass card at the half-sold-out Thomas & Mack Event Center. We have a bad-ass main event, so forget about that!” Then, the BJJ legend proceeds to talk about the card itself.

The parody drew heavy engagement, with fans calling Jones “the anti-Dana” and praising him for injecting humor into grappling promotion. Others noted that his skit doubled as subtle commentary on how alternative promotions like CJI are trying to brand themselves differently from the UFC.

For the unversed, the Aussie and the UFC’s relationship isn’t exactly smooth. He has called out Dana White and the company over fighter pay, antitrust lawsuits, and many other issues. So, him poking fun at the UFC boss is something fans have come to expect!

The CJI 2 card, featuring names like Nicky Rodriguez and Ffion Davies, is quietly one of the most stacked non-UFC combat sports events of the year. By adding Sonnen’s name—even in a polarizing role—Jones has amplified mainstream attention well beyond the grappling community.

With that being said, what do you think about the Craig Jones Invitational now that Chael Sonnen has become the headliner, replacing Gable Steveson? Comment down below!