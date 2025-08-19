Chael Sonnen Warns Fans for Going “Too Far” as Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Sparks UFC Rule Change Calls

Last weekend’s clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago turned out to be a one-sided affair. Chimaev unleashed 529 strikes compared to Du Plessis’ 45, with the South African landing just three strikes heading into the fifth round. Chimaev also dominated the grappling, securing 12 of his 17 takedown attempts—including one just seven seconds into the fight. The result?

The outcome was inevitable. Chimaev claimed the UFC middleweight title in one of the most lopsided performances in recent memory. Yet, despite his dominance, the bout fell flat for many fans. Loud boos echoed throughout the arena, and online discourse quickly branded it as one of the most boring fights in MMA history. The disappointment has even fueled calls for rule changes—something UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has plenty to say about.

“Chimaev-Dricus, we’re far from done, guys,” Sonnen said regarding the chatter about the fight in his latest YouTube video. “This topic is just simply not over… Largely because there is a segment of our fan base that chose to call that fight boring.” While Sonnen, whose fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 117 on August 7, 2010, previously held the middleweight record for the most total strikes landed by a single fighter in a fight (320 total strikes to Silva’s 64), agreed it was boring, but argued the rules can’t be changed based on it.

“Now, you’re not wrong. You can’t be wrong. It’s an opinion,” Sonnen added. “It’s not going to be the kind of [fight] you like, if you don’t like that kind of [fight]. I don’t argue with you, but the discussion has just gone from, ‘Hey, that match wasn’t as fun to watch,’ to ‘We need a rule change to bring these guys back up to their feet.” And Sonnen can’t stand for it. “And that’s where you’re jumping the shark. On that one, I must push back. You are going too far,” he said in the YouTube video. While Sonnen has given his seal of approval for Khamzat Chimaev’s win, another middleweight has also tipped his hat for the champion.

Israel Adesanya shares his take on Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Before the fight began, Israel Adesanya had predicted Du Plessis would win the fight, so when the bout ultimately went to Chimaev, ‘The Last Stylebender’ acknowledged he was surprised. “Not what I expected,” Israel Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “But I’m glad Khamzat fixed his cardio or improved his cardio to the point where he can go five rounds and just ragdoll people.”

He added, “That’s a mess to deal with because I thought DDP, okay, maybe round four, he’d be able to stuff the takedowns, but he didn’t even slow down. He slowed DDP.” Adesanya praised Chimaev’s control throughout the fight, noting how he never allowed Dricus du Plessis to find his rhythm. “Khamzat made sure he didn’t even get the first wind and just smothered him.”

Adesanya may have preferred his fellow South African, and the guy who defeated him, to remain the champion, but he admitted, “That was crazy. Khamzat new middleweight champion—[the] division is in good hands.”

Despite the fight’s reputation among the fans, both Chael Sonnen and Israel Adesanya seem to have given their seal of approval for Khamzat Chimaev for his win over Dricus Du Plessis. Not to mention, right after the fight, Du Plessis himself praised Chimaev for being a level above. But what are your thoughts? Was the fight boring, or is Chimaev just that good?