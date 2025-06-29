Charles Oliveira & Wife Address Injury Concerns After Ilia Topuria KO Loss at UFC 317

Charles Oliveira came into the fight at UFC 317 as the underdog against Ilia Topuria, who competed in only his second-ever lightweight fight. Despite the odds being against him, the fans were hoping to see him become a 2-time 155lbs champion, but that did not happen. Not only that, Oliveira found himself on the receiving end of a devastating combination from Topuria, leading the Georgian-Spaniard to become a two-weight champion.

At 36 years old, Charles Oliveira is not getting any younger. He’s been in Dana White‘s promotion for well over a decade, and UFC 317 could have been his last chance to win UFC gold. However, not all stories have a happy ending, as Oliveira scared a lot of fans when he was seen lying on the floor in a pop-up graphic that showed backstage footage while Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano‘s fight was going on.

But then, the time for throwing down some fisticuffs came as Bruce Buffer announced the main eventers, and the fight commenced. For a while, the fight seemed evenly poised. It took just two minutes and twenty-seven seconds for Ilia Topuria to realize his double championship dream. ‘El Matador’ would stand and bang against Charles Oliveira and slip him hard with two back-to-back shots as ‘Do Bronxs’ fell to the ground, unconscious.

Charles Oliveira also suffered a cut on the side of his right eye, with fans getting concerned about the former champion’s well-being. Well, the good news is that the Brazilian star is alright. He shared a message on social media, accepting the defeat with grace and also promising the fans that he will be returning stronger. “Today wasn’t my day, but I’m fine. Thanks for all the love,” Oliveira wrote on his Instagram stories.

Well, Charles Oliveira has nothing to be ashamed of because in this sport, when a veteran falls, a new star rises. It’s just the nature of combat sports. Also, his significant other, his girlfriend, also shared a message in his support after the knockout defeat. Here’s what she had to say.

Girlfriend shares a heartwarming message for Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira is one of the biggest stars and most highly decorated fighters in UFC history. The fighter may not have been able to add another finish and win another bonus at UFC 317, but that does not take away anything he’s achieved in Dana White’s promotion. His girlfriend, Vitoria Brum, echoed the same sentiment, and while understanding the nature of the sport, she urged Oliveira to keep his chin up and head high.

“A bad result does not define you. You are an example and inspiration for many people. Let’s come back better. Unfortunately, in this game, anything can happen, the fight will always be unpredictable, one wrong step and it could end,” Charles Oliveira’s partner wrote on her Instagram stories. “But it will never change who you are or erase your history. Let’s come back again to pursue our dream. I love you and I will always be here for you, my champion.”

Well, Charles Oliveira is not done fighting just yet, and as we’ve mentioned already, he’s going to return soon. But what lies ahead for the former champion? Do you think a possible move to the welterweight division is on the horizon for ‘Do Bronxs’ or should he continue fighting in the lightweight division? Drop your comments below.