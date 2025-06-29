Charles Oliveira Already Crowned Champion as Daughter Tayla Sends Heartfelt Message Hours Before UFC 317

Charles Oliveira has walked into fight night numerous times, but tonight feels different. The stakes are as high as ever, with the vacant lightweight title on the line and the arena packed with anticipation. But even before the lights came on and the first punch was thrown, Oliveira’s heart had already had its champion moment. It did not come from fans, analysts, or the UFC. It came from his daughter.

Just hours before his main event fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, Tayla Oliveira wrote a message that impacted harder than any headline. “Dad, we are one heart! Come and take our belt, my champion! I love you. Good fight, may God bless you,” she posted on Instagram. It was more than just a post—it was a declaration.

For her, the belt belongs to her father. For ‘Do Bronx,’ that sentiment meant everything. He replied, “I love you, and you are always with me in my heart,” a simple yet powerful comment from a man who claims his daughter to be the driving force behind a legendary run. Tayla entered Charles’ life right before he hit his stride.

It was only after her birth that the fighter from the favelas went on to win 11 fights in a row—earning many bonus checks, lifting the lightweight belt for the first time, and clocking in two title defenses. He’s previously stated that parenting transformed his mindset, gave him clarity, and made every fight more personal. In her, he didn’t just see family—he saw purpose.

And, while Ilia Topuria enters the Octagon tonight hoping to add a second title to his resume, Charles Oliveira hopes to do what many felt was impossible: reclaim what he lost on his own terms. He is not the same man who won the championship in 2021; he is sharper, hungrier, and far more well-rounded.

But, most importantly, he is supported by the type of belief that does not fade in the spotlight. Belief that begins in the heart of a kid who views her father as the best, win or lose. So when Charles Oliveira walks into T-Mobile Arena tonight, he won’t simply be looking for a belt.

He’ll be fighting with a message in his heart from the one whose opinion is most important. And if the trust of his daughter Tayla wasn’t enough, even his girlfriend has shared a beautiful message to support her partner.

Charles Oliveira’s girlfriend is proud of ‘Do Bronx’

While Tayla Oliveira’s message spoke of a daughter’s pure and undying love, the support for Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 did not stop there. It extended to the woman sitting next to him in the final hours before fight night. His girlfriend, Victoria Brum, did more than just send him a supportive message; she reminded him of who he is and why he fights.

“We won the biggest war,” she said, along with a photo of Oliveira mid-cut, exhausted yet focused. “Beaten weight, you’re f—- up; you’re not the one they call you ‘enlightened’ for nothing.” It wasn’t polished or performative; it was a personal moment from someone who has witnessed the behind-the-scenes grind.

Brum’s note concluded with a straightforward mission: “Let’s get your belt and take it where he should never have left.” Interestingly, Oliveira’s opponent, Ilia Topuria, had his partner send him into the fight with love and belief. Giorgina Badell shared her own statement, claiming Topuria’s win was already scripted.

However, Oliveira’s focus is never solely on predictions or posts. It’s about carrying those quiet voices with him—Tayla’s, Brum’s—as he returns to the Octagon, already supported by those who matter the most.