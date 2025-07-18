Charles Oliveira Announces Special Seminar in Short Europe Tour

Charles Oliveira may be out of title contention for now, but ‘Do Bronx’ isn’t slowing down! After suffering a devastating knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, many expected him to take some time away from the public eye. Instead, Oliveira is hitting the road, this time not for a fight, but to teach.

Recently, the former UFC lightweight champion took to Instagram to share a quiet but exciting update. The series of images shows him walking around a mat full of grapplers, and seemingly offering technical advice and encouragement to students mid-roll. The caption read, “3 day seminar around Europe”

Although details remain scarce, as no schedule or list of cities was included in the update, that’s all it took to spark a buzz across the MMA world. And after what happened at UFC 317, it’s a sign that he’s not done with the sport just yet. Oliveira holds records for the most finishes, most submissions, and most performance bonuses in UFC history. And now, his focus appears to be turning toward giving back to the fans and the community.

In fact, earlier this year, the UFC announced that Charles Oliveira would receive the 2025 Forrest Griffin Community Award. The honor, which includes a $25,000 donation to the charity of the recipient’s choice, recognized his work through the Charles do Bronxs Institute (ICBronxs) in Brazil.

The institute offers free education, meals, and jiu-jitsu training to underprivileged youth in his hometown of São Paulo. According to UFC boss Dana White, in a statement made at the time of the announcement of the award, “Charles is not only a great athlete, but he’s also an amazing role model who enjoys giving back to the community. Charles does a great job of helping local youth in Sao Paulo by providing them with free education and jiu-jitsu training at his institute, and he’s directly helping them create a better life for themselves in the process. It’s an honor to present him with his award.”

So, this seminar tour? It’s not just about teaching a few armbars. It’s about spreading the same spirit that earned him recognition for his efforts outside the confines of the Octagon. And for anyone in Europe lucky enough to be there, this might be the closest they’ll get to learning from one of the greatest submission artists in UFC history.

While it’s unclear whether Oliveira plans to return to competition in 2025 at the time of writing, he recently made his pick for the highly anticipated lightweight showdown at UFC 318!

Charles Oliveira throws his weight behind Dustin Poirier for his last dance against Max Holloway

It’s a fight that has the MMA world split. Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway. The final walk to the Octagon for The Diamond and the BMF title on the line. But one man isn’t hesitating to call it. Charles Oliveira has made his pick. And he’s riding with Poirier all the way.

Speaking to Full Violence, the Brazilian former champion shared, “I think Holloway is a guy who moves a lot, a guy who catches. But man, Dustin Poirier is a guy that I have huge respect for.”

Oliveira knows what it feels like to stand across from both of them. He fought Holloway back in 2015 and Poirier in a title fight at UFC 269. And when it comes down to who brings more danger under pressure, he’s got no doubt.

According to ‘Do Bronx’, “For me, of all of the guys I’ve fought, he’s (Poirier) the one with the sharpest boxing. He fights more consciously, he has a very heavy hand. He knows how to play the game.”

And there’s another factor, location. Oliveira pointed out that Poirier will be fighting “at home practically.” UFC 318 takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana, Poirier’s territory. That crowd? It could fuel a fighter or crush him under the weight of expectation.

Whether he returns to the Octagon or not, Do Bronx continues to leave his mark, both as a fighter and a teacher. And as he backs Dustin Poirier to claim BMF honors in New Orleans, Oliveira reminds us that even from the sidelines, his voice still carries weight. Europe gets the seminar, and ‘The Diamond’ gets the nod for UFC 318!