Charles Oliveira Announces UFC Return Timeline Weeks After Ilia Topuria KO Sparked Retirement Rumors

Ilia Topuria once again kept his promise at the UFC 317 main event by knocking out Charles Oliveira in the very first round. ‘El Matador’ proved yet again that it’s pure armageddon when he unleashes his combinations. ‘Do Bronxs’ has been through deep waters and bounced back in wars with Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, two of the most decorated lightweight strikers the UFC has ever seen. But Topuria pulled off something truly incredible this time!

The former 145 lbs kingpin was able to flatline Oliveira and hoist two belts at once, just like he predicted. But as the Brazilian warrior fell in front of the fans and his family like that, the rumblings of retirement started echoing through the crowd. Many were convinced that after 46 pro MMA fights, 21 submissions, and now at 35 years old, it was finally time for him to bid adieu and pass the torch—possibly to Mauricio Ruffy.

However, some industry legends don’t necessarily share the same sentiment. Oliveira’s close friend Gilbert Burns believes ‘Do Bronxs’ just needs a solid break, about six months, to recover from the brutal concussion Ilia Topuria handed him. Speaking on the Show Me The Money podcast, ‘Durinho’ said, “Charles, I think he’s got to take six months off.” Not only that, Burns thinks Oliveira should face Max Holloway next, possibly after UFC 318 wraps up. So, clearly, Oliveira isn’t done just yet. And as it turns out, he’s confirmed that himself.

According to an X post by MMA Orbit, Charles Oliveira happened to reveal his timeline of coming back into the octagon. The post wrote, “🚨| Charles Oliviera has told @AgFight that he plans to return in November or December.” Looking at the timeline, it definitely feels like a good enough month for ‘Du Bronxs’ to come back.

‘Do Bronxs’ will need more time to regroup after such a monumental loss. And it seems the process of analyzing his performance and fine-tuning his weapons has already begun. The former lightweight champ has opened up about what went wrong against Topuria at the International Fight Week spectacle, as the countdown to his eventual comeback slowly and hopefully begins once again.

Charles Oliveira opens up about his performance against Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira may have lost the fight, but looking back, he did manage to land some clean shots. A well-timed knee and a few sharp elbows were working well for him early on. However, closing the pocket and dropping his right hand while Topuria was charging forward like a bull, that’s something he could’ve avoided to keep the fight more competitive. Reflecting on his performance, ‘Do Bronxs’ gave credit to Topuria’s game plan and admitted that he didn’t stick to his strategy when it mattered most.

He stated at the AG fight Interview, “I would change everything. Not in my training camp, but in the fight,” Oliveira said. “Everything I trained, I didn’t put into practice. I didn’t do anything I trained. He implemented his strategy and became a champion. In reality, [the strategy] was to hit and get out, step on his knees, use hand sequences to be able to kick high to the head.”

Oliveira’s strategy was visible during the fight. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that the lightweights would need something more, something sharper, more lethal, and methodical to handle a force like Topuria. And that’s exactly why a matchup with Islam Makhachev has always intrigued fans. As for the former Brazilian champ, maybe Max Holloway could be next, if ‘Blessed’ doesn’t decide to retire, win or lose, after facing Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

With that being said, what trajectory do you see Oliveira’s career taking after UFC 317? Does he still have one more title run left in him, or does he need more time to reset?