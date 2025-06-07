Charles Oliveira Betrays Sean O’Malley as He Sides With Ilia Topuria Ahead of His UFC 316 Megafight

As UFC 316 inches closer, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. Predictions are flooding in from every corner of the MMA world—analysts, fans, and even fighters themselves are all weighing in. With a stacked lineup set to go down tonight at Newark’s Prudential Center, the spotlight is firmly on the headline bout. This isn’t just another rematch. For former champion Sean O’Malley, it’s a shot at redemption—a chance to reclaim the bantamweight crown.

For reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili, it’s an opportunity to cement his legacy and join UFC legends like Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov. A win would push his remarkable streak to 13 straight victories, further validating his dominance in the division.

With stakes this high, it’s no surprise the matchup has drawn widespread attention. Among the latest to share his take is former UFC lightweight champion ‘Do Bronx’. In a recent Instagram video promoting a betting app, Charles Oliveira made his prediction clear. Despite a friendly past with Sean O’Malley, he’s siding with Merab Dvalishvili to retain his title—mirroring Ilia Topuria’s recent show of support.

Speaking in Portuguese, Oliveira said (translated to English),

“Hey my family, I was turning on my TV to watch UFC 316 and what did I remember? To leave a video for all of you! Remember, you must be 18 or older. Head over to the Rabbit website for my comprehensive prediction for the fight on the main card….For the main card, I’m going to stick with both champions. I will go for bantamweight Merab—that’s my prediction.”

