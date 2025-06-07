Charles Oliveira Boosts Net Worth Thanks To Side Income From $8 Billion Brand

After a seven-month hiatus, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will finally return. He’ll headline UFC 317 during International Fight Week at the T-Mobile Arena, squaring off against former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight championship. With both men determined to seize gold, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. Yet, even before stepping into the Octagon, the Brazilian has already cashed in.

Weeks before the high-stakes main event, ‘Do Bronx’ posted on the $8 billion adult content platform, OnlyFans. Recently, Charles Oliveira gave fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his training through Instagram Stories, sharing the latest updates on their collaboration.

Reflecting on his relationship with the platform, he reminded followers that it all began in 2023 when he chose to connect more closely with his supporters by offering a window into his personal life through OnlyFans. The Brazilian clarified his approach to the site with a statement from that year,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Now it’s official, I’m part of the @onlyfans. But calm down, it’s not this content you’re imagining. There I will be posting exclusive stuff for subscribers. More about my routine, my workouts, my family.”

For Charles Oliveira, the move was driven by financial motives and the desire to share his life as an athlete. He’s not the only UFC star to embrace the platform. Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje and former bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling are also active on OnlyFans, using it purely to showcase training and fitness content.

via Imago Madison Square Garden NEW YORK CITY, NY -NOVEMBER 16:Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout for UFC309 – Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City, NY Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2411164271670_UFCVegas309

But the regulations aren’t the same for the platform across the world. In countries like Sweden, new laws have made it a punishable offense to purchase custom content from platforms like OnlyFans, causing significant setbacks. Despite the ongoing controversy, UFC superstar Conor McGregor is moving ahead, showing support by investing in the subscription-based platform.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Charles Oliveira reveals the reason behind his decision to join OnlyFans

The pay structure in MMA is well-known and quite different from boxing, which often drives veteran fighters to switch to boxing in search of bigger paychecks before retirement. Despite strong leadership, the UFC’s pay system has frequently faced criticism. With TKO now owning the UFC, and figures like Jake Paul and Ryan Garcia raising concerns about fighter pay, it’s clear many MMA athletes still struggle financially.

If even established and well-paid fighters like Charles Oliveira face difficulties, it raises questions about the conditions for others in the sport. ‘Do Bronx’ is fully aware of OnlyFans’ controversial reputation but has chosen to join the platform regardless. Although some critics questioned his decision, OnlyFans also recognizes fitness and cooking content, making it a viable income source for the Brazilian. He views it as a better option compared to other social media platforms like X and Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking last year ahead of UFC 300, Charles Oliveira Oliveira shared his reasons for joining OnlyFans: “Having OnlyFans, it helps a lot [financially].” He expressed gratitude for the platform, highlighting the financial benefits of sharing exclusive content with his fans. Unlike traditional social media channels where athletes receive no direct pay for their posts, OnlyFans offers a revenue stream, with most earnings going directly to the content creator.”

Now, with UFC 317 on the horizon, the big question remains: Can Charles Oliveira turn back the clock and reclaim the lightweight crown, even with ‘El Matador’ Ilia Topuria standing in his way? Share your prediction below