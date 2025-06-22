Charles Oliveira Chooses His “Dream” Over Making History Ahead of UFC 317

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is on a mission to carve out a new chapter in his storied career by becoming a two-time lightweight champion. But before he can reach that milestone, the beloved MMA icon must first overcome Ilia Topuria this weekend at UFC 317. Inside the T-Mobile Arena, ‘El Matador’, a crowd favorite, enters the Octagon with a dream of his own to become a two-division champion.

This bout is being called the biggest of the year, so the stakes couldn’t be higher. Both the Brazilian and Topuria want to make history by making their dreams come true. But what if we told you that Charles Oliveira’s dream isn’t to be a two-time champion? So, what is it?

What’s Charles Oliveira’s dream?

Charles Oliveira, sometimes called the ‘Miracle Man’ by UFC fans, didn’t start in the spotlight. He grew up poor in the favelas of Guarujá, São Paulo, where many people in his neighborhood also grew up. Young Charles found happiness in football while helping his mother sell cheese salads to make ends meet. He grew up in terrible conditions. It was through this simple routine that fate stepped in.

Coach Roger Coelho taught Oliveira Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at his neighborhood gym when he was 12. He taught free classes to kids from families with modest incomes. That one kind act would change the Brazilian’s life forever. Once he entered the program, there was no turning back. Charles Oliveira is now one of the best mixed martial artists in history, 24 years later.

But for the former champion, the path isn’t just about winning trophies and being famous; it’s also about giving others the same chance he had. In 2012, he and his colleagues started a social project to help poor young people find work in his hometown. Charles Oliveira has had a lot of success at the highest level, but he stays focused on his mission and is determined to keep going.

In the UFC 317 Countdown video, he opened up about what truly drives him,”

“Anyone who knows my story knows I came from the bottom. Today, I’ve built something big—that’s my dream: that these kids can go far too. Thank God things are happening. Once again, we’re in this together. Thank you so much. My dream is that we manage to make some of them shine like I did—and grow. A guy who came from the slums, now able to live in a good house, able to build a family and provide the best things.”

Charles Oliveira’s unwavering commitment to social causes has elevated his impact far beyond the Octagon, earning him international recognition and the prestigious 2025 Forrest Griffin Community Award. The UFC will honor him during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, taking place on the same day as UFC 317, as part of the 13th annual International Fight Week.

The award also includes a $25,000 donation to a charity of Do Bronx’s choice—an initiative supported by Dana White & Co., ensuring that his mission to uplift underprivileged communities continues to thrive.

Charles Oliveira earns Dana White’s respect for his community work

Charles Oliveira isn’t just a fan favorite; he’s also held in high regard by Dana White & Co., a sentiment Dana White has openly expressed. The UFC CEO once shared his admiration for ‘Do Bronx’s attitude, highlighting his readiness to step up for any fight, anytime, anywhere. In contrast to others like Jon Jones, White praised Oliveira as being incredibly easy to work with, even calling him the “greatest kid ever.”

Now, with 34 UFC fights under his belt, Charles Oliveira has experienced the highs and lows of the fight game. As he approaches what may be the final title run of his storied career, he has already cemented his legacy—not only as an elite fighter but as a man committed to something far greater than championships. In April, the UFC announced Oliveira’s name for the Forrest Griffin Community Award, and Dana White’s words spoke volumes about his off-cage impact,”

“Charles is not only a great athlete, but he’s also an amazing role model who enjoys giving back to the community. Charles does a great job of helping local youth in São Paulo by providing them with free education and jiu-jitsu training at his institute, and he’s directly helping them create a better life for themselves in the process. It’s an honor to present him with his award.”

Now, with UFC 317 on the horizon—and with the weight of his purpose and community behind him—do you believe Charles Oliveira will rise to the occasion and overcome the former featherweight champion?