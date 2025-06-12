Charles Oliveira Claps Back at Ilia Topuria After Chilling UFC 317 Threat

“I feel so powerful at 155. I’m gonna touch his chin and it will explode.” That’s Ilia Topuria, brimming with confidence in the UFC 317 pre-fight promo. And honestly, can you blame him? ‘El Matador’ has already knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway back-to-back. That kind of run would make anyone feel unstoppable. So heading into International Fight Week against Charles Oliveira, you can bet the Spaniard-Georgian is riding high on that self-belief.

But Oliveira has heard it all before. Doubters have written him off countless times, yet he’s silenced them with his actions. In a past Full Violence interview, he said, “These guys say a lot of things, that I give up, that I’m going to lose, that they’re going to knock me out…and then, when the time comes, they don’t do anything.” That message was for everyone who has doubted him so far. Now, against Ilia Topuria, ‘Do Bronx’ is aiming his fire directly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Charles Oliveira sends direct warning to Ilia Topuria

The former 145 lbs kingpin is known for his explosive power—we’ve all seen what he can do. That’s exactly what many see as the biggest threat to Oliveira in their upcoming clash. But ‘Do Bronx’ isn’t buying the hype completely. While he respects Topuria’s power, he’s quick to point out that the champ is coming up from a lower division. Oliveira’s faced heavy hitters like Gaethje—and he believes he’ll flip the script with his own firepower.

AD

Oliveira told Full Violence in an interview, “This is good, because he was the most feared guy in the division that everyone said was the hardest hitter, and you hear that from the guy who said that is important, this show how big we are. And, how much fire power we really have in our hands. He’s a tough guy, like I said. He’s coming from a lower division so you have to respect the lightweights.”

The UFC 317 headliner might just be the most explosive matchup of the year. Both Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are former champions with the kind of knockout power that can end things in an instant. And since we’re talking power, let’s not forget, ‘Do Bronx’ claimed the lightweight title at UFC 262 with a perfectly timed left hook against Michael Chandler, and later flatlined Beneil Dariush. So yeah, he’s got the tools to get it done.

Also, Charles Oliveira’s biggest weapon—his legendary Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. With the most submission wins in UFC history, the Brazilian’s ground game is second to none, and it could be a major factor if the fight hits the mat. That said, not everyone’s counting on ‘Do Bronx’ to dominate. A former champion believes Ilia Topuria might have the edge heading into this high-stakes showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Bisping believes Oliveira’s fighting style might play into Topuria’s game plan

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira isn’t just another main event. It’s a clash of styles that would leave the audience on the edge of their seats. Both guys bring something unique to the table, and that’s what makes this fight so damn interesting. Their contrasting skill sets could lead to wild momentum shifts at any moment. A lot of people are backing the Georgian-Spaniard to win, and according to Michael Bisping, it’s because ‘Do Bronx’ might walk right into his trap.

Bisping at his YouTube channel said, “The way that he walks forward like a buzzsaw with reckless abandon, the not given a damn attitude, it’s beautiful to watch. It’s very, very entertaining. No one will be booing when Charles Oliveira fights. But it’s that reckless style that might get him clipped,”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s incredibly entertaining. There won’t be any boos when Charles Oliveira steps into the octagon. However, it’s that wild approach that could lead to him getting caught. Absolutely! Oliveira needs to stay sharp and composed against Ilia Topuria—particularly in those close exchanges in the pocket. That’s precisely where ‘El Matador’ has inflicted the most damage, selecting his shots and unleashing those vicious body-to-head hook combinations. He’s found a real groove here.

It’s clear that preventing cage cutting has been a major priority for the ‘Do Bronx’ team as they prepare for this fight. So, who’s your pick for UFC 317 during International Fight Week in the battle for the vacant 155 lbs title? Ilia Topuria for his precise striking? Or Charles Oliveira for his top-tier BJJ and relentless spirit? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!