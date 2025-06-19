Charles Oliveira Creates Doubts 10 Days Before UFC 317 as MMA World Warns Ilia Topuria

“Charles is a great fighter…But the truth is that his style fits perfectly with mine, to put him to sleep in the first round,” declared Ilia Topuria last week, firing a bold warning at former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. He did call Oliveira a “quitter,” vowed to “put him to sleep in the first round,” and even quipped “don’t forget to bring the pillow”. But Oliveira is no stranger to mind games. The seasoned veteran—now chasing his second title reign—remained unfazed by ‘El Matador’s jabs.

Whether Ilia Topuria calls him a “quitter” or throws other insults his way, it doesn’t shake a fighter who has seen it all. With 20 finishes in 23 UFC wins and a record-setting 20 performance bonuses, Charles Oliveira has built his name on proving doubters wrong. Still, ‘El Matador’ continues to poke the bear. Unimpressed by the Brazilian’s accolades, he ramped up the taunts, even saying, “don’t forget to bring the pillow,” a remark that quickly went viral and drew sharp reactions from fans.

But in his recent interview with MMA Fighting, Charles Oliveira brushed off the remarks, calling them a “laugh” and putting his full confidence in his Discipline.Having spent 15 years growing up inside the UFC, the Brazilian says he’s heard it all—and as a seasoned veteran, he knows how to tune it out. ‘Do Bronx’ said,

“So many crazy things. If the idea is to keep talking and hoping they’ll get in my head—man, you’re not here to see it. But if you ask the boy that walks with me, I see all of that and just laugh, you know? These things are so irrelevant. While they’re talking, I’m training. I’m dedicating myself. You know me—I’m not the type of guy that needs to keep talking.”

At 35 years old, Charles Oliveira stands at 2-2 in his last four fights but is coming off an impressive decision win over Michael Chandler last year at Madison Square Garden. In that gritty performance, the former lightweight champion showcased his resilience and reminded everyone why he’s still a dangerous force in the division.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria is skyrocketing through the ranks. The undefeated featherweight phenom is now enjoying Conor McGregor-level star power as he eyes a direct title shot at 155 pounds, carrying momentum and hype into his next challenge.

Charles Oliveira eager to challenge Ilia Topuria’s ground game

Ilia Topuria has quickly established himself as one of the UFC’s most explosive rising stars, known for dismantling opponents with his devastating knockout power. At UFC 308, he showcased his striking skills by achieving something unprecedented—knocking out Max Holloway, a seasoned veteran who had never been finished like that in UFC history. The statement win elevated ‘El Matador’s stock, earning him recognition as one of the most dangerous strikers in the promotion.

And at just under 30 years old, his speed, youth, and aggression make him a serious threat heading into his first shot at the UFC lightweight title. Yet, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira isn’t buying into the hype. While many have begun calling Ilia Topuria the new face of the promotion, ‘Do Bronx’ remains composed. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, he cast doubt on Topuria’s ground game—an area the Georgian-Spanish fighter has yet to truly showcase in the Octagon. Oliveira commented,

“We know [Topuria] has aggressive boxing and throws two, three hands walking forward. He’s very dangerous. He knocked out Max Holloway in his last fight, so he’s dangerous, right? Everybody says his jiu-jitsu is good. He hasn’t used that yet in the UFC, but they say it’s good. Honestly, I’m only worried about what I can bring to the cage and how happy I am with this opportunity to add something gigantic to my legacy.”

With just 10 days to go until UFC 317, what’s your prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira? Will Topuria rise to the occasion and prove the hype is real—or will the seasoned veteran, ‘Do Bronx’, once again silence the doubters? Drop your thoughts below.