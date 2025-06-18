Charles Oliveira Eyes Boost to $5M Net Worth Following Conor McGregor’s Footsteps

The MMA world is gearing up for a biopic based on one of MMA’s pioneer fighters, Mark Kerr, this fall. Releasing on October 3, Hollywood A-lister and former WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will portray the former UFC champion in The Smashing Machine. But guess what? Kerr’s not the only one getting a biopic, as recent reports claim that there’s one in the works for UFC’s finishing artist Charles Oliveira, ahead of his UFC 317 title fight.

Yes, Charles Oliveira is getting his much-deserved biopic. The reports suggest that director Eduardo Ferro of 405 Films has acquired the life rights of ‘Do Bronxs’, and is working to bring a story to life that shows the struggles that the former UFC champion. Over the years, Oliveira has become one of the biggest fan-favorite fighters in the entire promotion. The support fans showed during his UFC 287 showing in Canada is proof of that. So, a movie about a Brazilian native appears to be a no-brainer.

However, there’s another thing that fans might want to know. Charles Oliveira will be in the movie, much like Conor McGregor, which will mark his first acting gig. But the details about his role in the adaptation are unspecified at the moment. This could seriously add a lot more to Oliveira’s reported $5 million net worth, if it turns out to be a success, just like it was for the Irishman. The filming, however, won’t be taking place in Oliveira’s native country alone. It will also take place in the UFC’s home, Las Vegas, Nevada. Oliveira, meanwhile, expressed excitement with the prospect of working with Eduardo Ferro.

“From the favelas of Guarujá to the bright lights of the Octagon, this has always been about heart, faith, and never giving up,” Charles Oliveira told ‘Variety’. “Eduardo and 405 Films are the right team to bring the story to life.”

The director of Charles Oliveira‘s movie is not a stranger to film adaptations of famous combat sports athletes. Eduardo Ferro had previously worked on a biopic of a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion, Fernando ‘Tererê’ Augusto, named O Faixa Preta. He shared a few words on his upcoming project with Oliveira, and he’s equally excited about it as well. Here’s what he had to say.

Eduardo Ferro ‘honored’ to work with Charles Oliveira

Despite working with a Brazilian champion in the past, Eduardo Ferro approaches every opportunity to work with a fighter as a blessing. That’s how he claims to feel as he prepares to start the filming for Charles Oliveira’s biopic. He claims that the UFC star’s movie will not just be a story about his life, but will also attempt to send the right message to the viewing audience, especially the children.

“It’s an honor to get to make a film about Charles Oliveira. Brazil produces many combat sports athletes, but he truly is a lion among lions,” Eduardo Ferro stated. “Charles’ story will be more than a movie — like his whole life, this will be a message to every kid out there who feels like the world forgot them: your time is coming. ‘The champion has a name’— and now the world will know how it happened.”

Well, the movie will be coming out sometime later, and Charles Oliveira needs to focus on his fight against Ilia Topuria. There’s a lot at stake in this UFC 317 main event, as one fighter will attempt to win a second belt and the other will try to win the same belt for a second time. Regardless, what are your expectations of Oliveira’s biopic? Drop your comments below.