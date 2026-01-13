Charles Oliveira Flirts With Max Holloway’s ‘Point and Bang’ as New Training Clip Makes Fans Fear Disaster

Charles Oliveira has never been shy about embracing chaos inside. It’s part of the reason he became a fan favorite fighter and one of the most dangerous finishers in UFC history. But his latest training clip has fans doing a double-take, and not in a good way. When ‘Do Bronxs’ pointed to the canvas mid-exchange, mimicking Max Holloway’s now-iconic ‘point and bang,’ it didn’t feel playful. It felt provocative, and as history has shown, against Holloway, provocation has a habit of ending violently.

The clip, shared by Championship Rounds on X, shows Oliveira wearing headgear, gesturing his training partner forward, and choosing to trade in the pocket. The strikes are light, controlled. The message is not. This is a man teasing fire before stepping into it. And fans immediately connected the dots. If this is a hint at his approach for UFC 326, is the Brazilian star flirting with the very thing that’s gotten others knocked out cold?

The context makes the concern louder. UFC 326 isn’t just another fight. It’s a rematch more than a decade in the making. Oliveira and Holloway first met in 2015 in a featherweight bout that ended just 99 seconds in due to Oliveira’s freak injury. Since then, both men have climbed to the top of the sport. Now, they meet again, at lightweight, with the BMF belt on the line.

Max Holloway has turned the ‘point and bang’ into his signature closer. But he doesn’t do it recklessly. He waits until timing, rhythm, and damage are already on his side. Justin Gaethje found that out the hard way at UFC 300. Dustin Poirier felt it at UFC 318 and wisely clinched instead of indulging too long.

Charles Oliveira’s recent past complicates things further. Against Ilia Topuria, he chose to trade early. That decision cost him heavily. ‘Do Bronxs’ greatest strength has never been standing toe-to-toe for extended stretches. It’s his opportunism, his submissions, and his ability to turn chaos into control. When he leans into prolonged striking battles, the margins thin fast.

Oddsmakers aren’t blind to this either. According to FanDuel, Holloway enters as a -188 favorite, with Oliveira sitting at +146. That gap reflects more than form. It reflects trust in ‘Blessed’s durability, volume, and decision-making when exchanges turn wild, and fans noticed that immediately!

Fans warn Charles Oliveira to “calm down” as he takes a page out of Max Holloway’s book in training

One fan wrote, “This is going to end with a KO.” That reaction isn’t hyperbole. Holloway has absorbed more significant strikes than anyone in UFC history and has still only been knocked out once, by Ilia Topuria. Oliveira, meanwhile, has been finished multiple times when exchanges spiral. That’s why fans aren’t predicting chaos. They’re predicting consequences.

Another added, “Fans want a war. These two look ready to deliver it…..!” This is the emotional tug-of-war at the heart of the matchup. On paper, a war sells. Two former champions, five rounds, and BMF stakes. But wars don’t reward everyone equally. Holloway thrives in sustained violence. Oliveira survives it, until he doesn’t.

Others were more blunt with their warnings as they pointed out, “Charles needs to calm down with this stuff lol. Max will put him to sleep if he entertains that point down sh*t.” There’s wisdom under the humor. The “point down” isn’t just bravado. It’s a trap. Others have tried copying it. Most paid for it immediately. Max Holloway’s version works because of timing, not theatrics.

A worried fan chimed in with, “yeah max is gonna chin him isnt he.” This reaction reflects Holloway’s reputation at lightweight. Since moving back up, he’s looked sturdier, heavier, and more punishing. The Justin Gaethje knockout changed how fans see him at 155 lbs. Oliveira stepping into that lane feels risky at best. What do you think?

A concerning scenario was laid out by this fan who wrote, “The scenes when Charles is winning a 49-48 decision and is up the last round and then gets dropped by Max in the last 10 seconds and loses.” This fear is oddly specific and telling. Holloway’s late-round surges are legendary, just ask Justin Gaethje, Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie), and Ricardo Lamas. If Oliveira banks rounds but leaves the door open late, history suggests Holloway won’t hesitate.

And finally, one fan pointed out, “That’s a mistake. @BlessedMMA will m*rder him on his feet.” Harsh language, but rooted in style. Oliveira’s clearest path to victory has always been grappling chaos, not extended striking duels. Fans aren’t doubting his heart. They’re doubting the game plan.

So what’s the takeaway? Fans aren’t afraid of a war, but they’re afraid Charles Oliveira is choosing the wrong one. Against Max Holloway, bravado doesn’t win rounds. Discipline does. And unless ‘Do Bronxs’ is setting a trap of his own, flirting with the ‘point and bang’ may turn a thrilling rematch into a familiar cautionary tale!