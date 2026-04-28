Charles Oliveira, Girlfriend Vitoria Brum’s Personal Announcement Makes MMA Community Celebrate

Well, we can’t say we did not see it coming. After years of professing their love on social media and supporting each other through the ups and downs of life (and the fight game), Charles Oliveira is officially engaged to his girlfriend!

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His longtime partner, Vitoria Brum, shared the emotional announcement on Instagram, posting photos of Charles Oliveira’s proposal along with a heartfelt caption that instantly melted hearts across the MMA community.

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“I said yes,” she wrote. “And it was the most perfect yes of my life. Yes to love, to partnership, to the dreams that are now ours.

“Yes to sharing the good days and facing any challenge together. Today begins a new chapter… and he has his name next to mine. ❤️ Mr. Oliveira.”

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That message hit home for fans because they have watched their story unfold in real time. In the public eye, Vitoria Brum has proven to be much more than the Brazilian’s partner. She has been a constant presence in his life, through brutal weight cuts, excruciating injuries, restless nights with newborn Dominic, and crushing defeats that would have broken lesser fighters.

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‘Do Bronx’ has often spoken openly about being deeply attached to his children and family, calling them his greatest wealth—and Brum has undoubtedly become key to that universe. That explains why the reactions were so warm.

Among the first ones to share her reactions was UFC International correspondent Evelyn Rodrigues.

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“Aaaaahhh, too much!,” she commented. “Congrats, you beauties!! Many blessings to you. ❤️”

Through thousands of fans online, the comment section was filled with joy, blessings, and admiration. But the ones that stood out the most were those that used classic fight language to share their feelings.

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One fan wrote, “Fight for your relationship like in an octagon 🔥❤️.” Another added, “A true champ in all aspects of life. ❤️🙌” More chimed in with comments such as “Charles closing with a command lol 👏👏” and “A fighter not only in the octagon but also in every area of his life.” You are lit, Charlie! ❤️❤️”

Others joined in too, with a few more comments using the fight language to express their excitement. A fan shared, “The ultimate romantic, Charlinho, is his name. ” More joined in with “Another win for the homie 👏👏” and “My G winning in life 🔥🔥.”

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Others simply wished the couple peace, love, and happiness. A fan wrote, “Blessings on you and your relationship! ❤️❤️” Another added, “Congratulations, God bless you 👏 ❤️.” More blessings kept coming their way, “Congratulations, may God bless this new time in your lives!”

And perhaps it is what makes this feel special. Charles Oliveira has spent the majority of his career fighting for survival, then fighting for greatness. But away from the Octagon, ‘The Fighter from the favelas’ seems to have found something even more valuable: a home built on love, family, and purpose.

And visual proof of this love between the couple is the recent behind-the-scenes footage that has been released by the UFC.

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UFC releases unseen footage of Charles Oliveira’s family reacting to UFC 317 loss

What makes that picture of family and stability even more powerful is knowing what they endured not long ago. Before the smiles and the engagement announcement, there was heartbreak—and the UFC has now revealed what that moment was like behind the scenes.

New footage from the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s UFC 317 captured the heartbreaking aftermath of Charles Oliveira’s knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, with Vitoria Brum at the center of it all.

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Holding their young baby in her arms, she broke down in tears and desperately pleaded to enter the cage.

“Let me through,” Oliveira’s partner said. “Let me go and see him.”

It was raw panic, the kind that only loved ones experience when fighting stops being a sport and becomes something terrifyingly human. That sensation swept through Charles Oliveira’s entire circle.

One coach slapped the canvas in disgust, upset that the game plan had slipped away in such brutal fashion. Another leaned over a semi-conscious ‘Do Bronx’ and quietly reminded him of something deeper than defeat.

“A champion is someone who wins but also knows how to lose,” Jorge Patino said.

In that moment, surrounded by heartbreak, the foundation that keeps Charles Oliveira standing became impossible to miss—and perhaps that is why he returned stronger, won the BMF title, and fought his way back toward another shot at greatness.