Charles Oliveira & Girlfriend Vitoria Bum Turn Attention Towards Their “Greatest Wealth” Weeks After Ilia Topuria Loss

Charles Oliveira has not said much after UFC 317. After being knocked out cold by Ilia Topuria in just one round, the former lightweight king quietly slipped from the headlines while the new champion basked in the spotlight. But just as fans were wondering what was next for ‘Do Bronx,’ the Brazilian reemerged, not with a callout or a fight update, but with something far more personal.

No gloves, no Octagon, and no belts. Just a simple Instagram featuring a warm family moment, a quiet smile, and the caption “My greatest wealth ❤️.” That was all the fighter from the favelas wrote, but it spoke volumes.

The post highlighted three significant people in his life, each symbolizing a chapter in his story: one old, one new, and one just beginning. The woman sitting beside him? Vitoria Brum, his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his newborn baby, Dominic, who arrived in October 2024.

Tayla, the eight-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, was also in the picture. Oliveira’s biggest pillar of support posed with a big smile on her face. It was the type of picture that does not require words to convey meaning. For someone notorious for walking into fire with swagger and ice in his veins, this was a rare glimpse into the man behind the warrior.

Just a few weeks ago, Oliveira suffered a terrible defeat, causing him to stumble in his quest to become a two-time UFC lightweight champion. The knockout by Ilia Topuria was swift, a reminder that the division has evolved. But, while concerns regarding Oliveira’s fighting future hit the internet, this post appeared to provide a quiet answer to what is most important to him right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Oliveira (@charlesdobronxs)

After all, a belt can be lost. A moment like this? That stays. He may still return. The desire to fight again might still burn. But, for the time being, ‘Do Bronx’ seems content to focus on the one title that no opponent can take away: being a father, a partner, and a man who, even in defeat, still holds on to what truly makes him wealthy. In fact, he recently revealed how his girlfriend came to his rescue right after he suffered a major loss at UFC 317.

Charles Oliveira opens up on Victoria Brum’s massive support after loss against Ilia Topuria

Moments after the brutal knockdown at UFC 317, Charles Oliveira found himself staring at the ceiling, not just of the arena, but of a reality that every fighter fears. The belt was not returning home, and the noise from millions of people online made it impossible for him to forget. But, before a flood of opinions could bury him, one voice grounded him.

It wasn’t a coach or a teammate, but Vitoria Brum. She had already noticed the pain in his eyes and made one clear request: do not touch your phone. In that time, Brum was more than just Oliveira’s partner; she was also his anchor. Days before the fight, she was already encouraging him through his weight-cut struggles, calling him “enlightened” while sitting silently by him.

Her strength had merely doubled with the loss. In a recent interview, Oliveira described how she continuously encouraged him to focus on his children, Tayla and the newborn Dominic. “Focus on your child. Wanna use your phone? Call your daughter,” she told him at his lowest point. And when he couldn’t hide the tears, she didn’t ask him to.

She simply created space for healing. It was the type of support that does not go viral but still has a significant impact. ‘Do Bronx’ confessed that hearing her words helped him avoid a downward spiral. Even while social media was filled with reminders of his failure, she encouraged him to find solace in family, love, and life outside of the Octagon.